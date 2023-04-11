The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested Trison Norris, 19, of Carrollton for Felony Theft by Taking, two counts of Possession of Schedule Two Drugs, and Drugs not kept in the Original Container. Norris Theft by Taking charge was in relation to a family member’s vehicle that Norris stole.

According to the report, Deputy Ben Hughes with the CCSO responded to a call where the complainant stated that the key to their pickup truck was missing. The complainant stated that they questioned Norris about where the key was and he denied having possession of the key.

