The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested Trison Norris, 19, of Carrollton for Felony Theft by Taking, two counts of Possession of Schedule Two Drugs, and Drugs not kept in the Original Container. Norris Theft by Taking charge was in relation to a family member’s vehicle that Norris stole.
According to the report, Deputy Ben Hughes with the CCSO responded to a call where the complainant stated that the key to their pickup truck was missing. The complainant stated that they questioned Norris about where the key was and he denied having possession of the key.
The complainant said that while they were at work, their tenant called. The tenant stated that the complainant’s pickup truck had been stolen which led to the complainant contacting law enforcement to report the vehicle stolen. The complainant believed her family member Triston Norris had stolen the vehicle. The complainant informed Hughes that they did not give permission to Norris to take or drive the vehicle.
Hughes and the complainant went and spoke to the tenant who in the report said that they had seen the vehicle pull out of the driveway and called the complainant immediately. The tenant was not able to tell who was driving the vehicle.
During the conversation between the three, the complainant said “there is my pickup” while pointing out towards the road. The vehicle stopped in the road and the complainant informed Hughes that they wanted to prosecute. Hughes got to his patrol car and the pickup began to back up and eventually stopped. Hughes activated his blue lights and exited his patrol car. Norris was asked his name and told the officer “Triston Norris” and Hughes placed him under arrest for theft of the motor vehicle.
While Hughes was putting Norris in handcuffs, he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from Norris. A search of the vehicle was conducted by Corporal Michael Griffin who found eight white oval pills that was identified as 15mg Oxycodone pill, two blue circular pills identified as 30mg Oxycodone, half of a white 15mg Oxycodone pill and a red plastic straw containing a white powdery substance. According to the supplemental from Griffin, the pills were located in the middle console of the vehicle and the red straw with the white residue was in the passenger side floor board.
The complainant said that Norris had been stealing money from them to fund his drug addiction and potentially owed his drug dealer money. The complainant believes that the pickup truck was stolen by Norris to go buy pills.
