A Carrollton man was arrested recently for his involvement in a police chase that occurred in July 2022.
On July 20, 2022, TFC Allen, observed a Jeep Cherokee with one headlight not functioning, traveling northbound on GA-61 near Bay Springs Road in Carroll County. According to the Georgia State Patrol report, Allen conducted a traffic stop on the Jeep as it made a right turn onto Bay Springs Road. It came to a stop as it entered the intersection of Bay Springs Road and Brookhaven Drive, per the report.
After approaching the driver and gathering identification, he was identified as David Morhorcic, 27 at the time of the incident, of Carrollton. When Allen checked his system for the license status and ran the license plate, the driver’s license returned as suspended and the vehicle registration was canceled and uninsured, per the report.
According to the report, Allen exited his patrol vehicle to further investigate this information and as he approached the jeep, the driver fled, initiating a pursuit. Allen returned to his patrol car and notified dispatch that he was involved in an active pursuit.
The Jeep continued east on Bay Springs Road and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Daniel Road and Bay Springs Road, per the report. The pursuit continued after this, and the driver eventually made a left turn into a private driveway located on Tyson Road, approximately one quarter mile from Flat Rock Road. They traveled down a dirt driveway, between two residences, and onto a driveway, per the report.
Allen briefly lost sight of the Jeep as they traveled around the second residence. As he traveled back toward Tyson Road on the driveway, Allen did not know which way the Jeep turned onto Tyson Road. According to the report, he listened out of his window and heard the Jeep to his right.
Allen then took a right turn back onto Tyson Road and saw the Jeep ahead. Up to this point, the driver of the Jeep was driving recklessly, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, and clearly speeding in excess of 20 miles per hour above the speed limit, per the report.
According to the report, this unsafe and unlawful driving behavior continued for the duration of this pursuit. With a concern for the safety of the four children in the Jeep, Allen made a decision to not perform a P.I.T. Maneuver as a means of terminating the pursuit.
As Allen turned toward the roadway, he met a closed gate at the end of the driveway and realized it was locked with a padlock, per the report. Allen then traveled over to where the Jeep traveled through the third fence and saw that the fence was still partially standing. There were rocks on his side of the fence and the fence was piled up on top of them, so he knew he would not be able to travel over all of that without getting stuck or disabling his patrol vehicle, the report stated.
Allen notified dispatch of the direction the Jeep traveled and that his participation in the pursuit had ended. Mohorcic was arrested for this incident Jan. 12, 2023. He has been charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer, four counts of reckless conduct, second degree criminal damage to property, hit and run, reckless driving, acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identification of motor vehicle. Mohorcic remains in the Carroll County Jail after being denied bond.
