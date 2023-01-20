A Carrollton man was arrested recently for his involvement in a police chase that occurred in July 2022.

On July 20, 2022, TFC Allen, observed a Jeep Cherokee with one headlight not functioning, traveling northbound on GA-61 near Bay Springs Road in Carroll County. According to the Georgia State Patrol report, Allen conducted a traffic stop on the Jeep as it made a right turn onto Bay Springs Road. It came to a stop as it entered the intersection of Bay Springs Road and Brookhaven Drive, per the report.

Trending Videos