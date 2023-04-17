The Carrollton Police Department’s Cyber Crime Unit arrested Gary Bennett, 76, of Carrollton on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Bennett was charged with 10 counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children.

According to the press release from the CPD, members of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force conducted the investigation as part of an ongoing effort to identify those involved in the trade of child sex abuse material.

