The Carrollton Police Department’s Cyber Crime Unit arrested Gary Bennett, 76, of Carrollton on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Bennett was charged with 10 counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children.
According to the press release from the CPD, members of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force conducted the investigation as part of an ongoing effort to identify those involved in the trade of child sex abuse material.
According to the press release, “The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet, the proliferation of child sex abuse materials, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.”
Investigators began looking into Bennett’s online activity after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in relation to potential possession of child pornography. The investigation that was conducted led to authorities searching Bennett’s devices where files of Child Sexual Abuse Material were found. Bennett was arrested based on the findings.
“Carrollton Police Department is committed to protecting the community, especially its most vulnerable members," CPD's release states. "The possession and distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material is a serious crime that harms children and will not be tolerated.”
The CPD urges citizens to reach out regarding any similar crimes to the Carrollton Police Department’s Cyber Crime Unit at 770-834-4451 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s tip line at CyberTipline.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.