Mario Gutierrez

The Carrollton Police Department arrested Mario Gutierrez, 34, of Carrollton, after he was involved in a single-vehicle accident in which he fled the scene.

According to an incident report from K-9 Officer Kane Hemingway, on July 16, 2023, at approximately 8:20 A.M. Hemingway responded to the Alabama Street and Georgia Power intersection in reference to a single-vehicle accident.