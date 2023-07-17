The Carrollton Police Department arrested Mario Gutierrez, 34, of Carrollton, after he was involved in a single-vehicle accident in which he fled the scene.
According to an incident report from K-9 Officer Kane Hemingway, on July 16, 2023, at approximately 8:20 A.M. Hemingway responded to the Alabama Street and Georgia Power intersection in reference to a single-vehicle accident.
Upon arrival at the scene, Hemingway saw a purple Ford Mustang in the eastbound lane’s ditch near the Georgia Power. The vehicle was facing eastbound and when Hemingway passed the vehicle he noticed that there was no driver or pedestrians nearby and noted that the tag was missing from the Mustang.
At the time, Hemingway suspected the driver had fled the scene of the accident on foot which he relayed to dispatch as well as assisting officers. Dispatch then advised Hemingway that a witness had said the driver fled the accident and walked towards Riverside Mobile Home Park on Alabama Street.
Hemingway entered the Riverside Mobile Home Park and met with the witness. The witness advised Hemingway that they observed a Hispanic male get out of the purple Mustang, remove the tag, and flee to Lot 5 in the mobile home park. Hemingway proceeded to advise responding officers that he would be at Lot 5.
As Hemingway approached the front porch he made contact with a group of individuals which he asked who drove the purple Mustang. A resident of Lot 5 advised Hemingway that the driver was located inside of the trailer and that they would get him. The resident also informed Hemingway that the vehicle’s tag was taken inside. After some time, the resident permitted law enforcement to enter the residence to get the driver who was standing in plain view in the living room.
The driver was recognized by Hemingway as Mario Gutierrez who Hemingway had arrested in a traffic stop from February 6, 2023. During the February stop, Gutierrez was arrested for driving without a license, having no insurance, and concealing/misrepresenting the identity of a vehicle. Gutierrez was escorted from the trailer to the side of Hemingway’s patrol car. The resident who had spoken to Hemingway initially handed him the tag that belonged to the Mustang.
While speaking to Gutierrez, Hemingway noticed the odor of alcohol coming from Gutierrez’s breath as they spoke. Hemingway also noted in his report that Gutierrez had bloodshot and watery eyes as well as a slurred speech. Hemingway said he believed that Gutierrez was under the influence of alcohol, which also contributed to his accident.
According to the incident report, Gutierrez explained that he was driving the Mustang recklessly by accelerating quickly, spinning the tires and sliding as he exited Riverside onto Alabama Street eastbound. He informed Hemingway that he eventually lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the ditch on Alabama Street. When Gutierrez was asked why he removed the tag “he said that he was scared,” according to the report. He also provided Hemingway with his name and birthdate while also informing Hemingway that he was unlicensed.
Dispatch then advised that the tag had no insurance and a suspended registration but it was registered to a 2008 purple Ford Mustang.
Another officer on scene stated that there were two street signs knocked down during the crash.
Gutierrez refused to participate in Standardized Field Sobriety Testing when asked. Gutierrez was then placed under arrest for DUI — Alcohol Less Safe, Failure to Report Striking Fixed Object, Reckless Driving, Driving While Unlicensed, Failure to Maintain Lane, Remove or Affixing License to Conceal ID, Driving with Tag Suspended, and No Insurance.
Gutierrez was read the Georgia Implied Consent Notice for Suspects Age 21 or Over verbatim which requests the state-administered chemical testing of his blood. Gutierrez refused the state-administered testing and was then transported to the Carroll County Jail. His vehicle was also impounded.
At the crash scene, Hemingway noted that it appeared the Mustang crashed into the eastern sign of the two. The Ford ran over the sign then reversed into and over the second street sign before eventually getting stuck in the ditch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.