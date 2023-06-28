The Carrollton Police Department arrested Shamarcus White, 26, of Carrollton, on Thursday, June 22, after a foot pursuit that ensued and a weapon was drawn by police.

According to the report, on June 22, 2023, Officer Kane Hemingway received a Flock hit for a 2004 black Toyota Highlander at South Park Street at the Wendy’s. The vehicle is registered to the father of Shamarcus White but it is known that he allows White to drive the vehicle frequently. At the time of the Flock hit, White had four active felony warrants and one misdemeanor warrant for his arrest in Carroll County.