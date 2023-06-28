The Carrollton Police Department arrested Shamarcus White, 26, of Carrollton, on Thursday, June 22, after a foot pursuit that ensued and a weapon was drawn by police.
According to the report, on June 22, 2023, Officer Kane Hemingway received a Flock hit for a 2004 black Toyota Highlander at South Park Street at the Wendy’s. The vehicle is registered to the father of Shamarcus White but it is known that he allows White to drive the vehicle frequently. At the time of the Flock hit, White had four active felony warrants and one misdemeanor warrant for his arrest in Carroll County.
Hemingway was stationary in his vehicle at the Marathon on Maple Street and South Park Street. Hemingway observed the Toyota traveling in the northbound lanes of South Park Street heading towards him. As the vehicle passed, Hemingway observed White allegedly looking at his patrol vehicle and then straight ahead.
Hemingway said in his report that he had to find a different route to get to the vehicle because of traffic and a raised median. However, he eventually crossed near South Street Bridge. Hemingway reportedly then began to move northbound on South Park Street eventually turning onto North Park Street.
He was informed by Sergeant Matt Jones that he had reached the Ingles on North Park Street and had not made contact with the vehicle. Hemingway informed Jones that he and Officer Presnal would head towards Sixth Street where White was known to live.
Hemingway arrived at Sixth Street where he saw White walking from Sixth Street to Fourth Street wearing a blue and gray shirt and blue shorts which he informed dispatch of. Upon White’s sight of the marked patrol cars he allegedly turned and ran towards Sixth Street. Hemingway exited his patrol car and observed Presnal begin to chase White on foot. Hemingway reached back to close his door and realized that he missed the door as he ran.
Hemingway then realized that driving his patrol car parallel with Presnal and White would allow him to gain ground quicker than on foot. Hemingway turned around in the driveway of a residence on Fourth Street and drove through the yard, crossing the sidewalk and entering onto Sixth Street eastbound. Hemingway continued eastbound on Sixth Street, where he saw Presnal chasing White on foot. White then turned to head northbound a few yards between Sixth Street and River Drive.
He then crossed the sidewalk between 213 and 211 Sixth Street, driving through the yard between Sixth Street and River Drive, directly behind White and Presnal. Hemingway then saw White continue running north towards Valley Circle and Presnal stopped upon seeing the patrol vehicle. Hemingway noted in his report that he had deployed his taser previously. Hemingway continued driving north and saw White run west through the yard of 135 Valley Circle and then turn north between Valley Circle and Avalon Drive.
Hemingway proceeded to park his patrol vehicle in front of 135 Valley Circle and chase White on foot. Hemingway was gaining ground on White and eventually chased him into a creek and bush area behind 133 Valley Circle. White allegedly looked back at Hemingway as he drew his weapon. He gave White loud verbal commands to stop, show his hands and lay on his stomach. White hesitated, looked away from Hemingway, tried to continue running, then he looked back at Hemingway and sat on the ground.
According to the report, White refused to get on his stomach until he was given several more commands by Hemingway. Upon laying on his stomach, White kept his hands under his chest refusing to show them. Hemingway kept White at gunpoint until Officer Presnal arrived because he was unsure if White was reaching for a gun. White was trying to call someone on his cell phone, which Hemingway told him to stop.
Upon Presnal’s arrival, Hemingway instructed White to crawl towards him and Presnal. White refused and said he could not move. Eventually, Hemingway went through the briars and grabbed white by the collar of his hoodie since he allegedly could not move. Hemingway pulled White toward him and through the briars.
White fell and tucked his hands under his chest and stomach area once again. According to the report, Hemingway then pulled White’s arms out from under him and handcuffed him to the rear "quickly and accurately to ensure the handcuffs engaged around his wrists on the first attempt."
White was then instructed to stand up but again said he could not move. Hemingway then assisted White by his collar pulling him out until the two were in a much more grassy area. Presnal and Hemingway lifted White to his feet and escorted him back to Valley Circle where he was turned over to additional officers.
White was also checked and cleared by West Georgia Ambulance on scene.
White was charged with Obstruction of a Police Officer and a Suspended License.
White’s four felony warrants along with the misdemeanor warrant were all served at this time.
