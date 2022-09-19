A Carrollton man was arrested Saturday after allegedly being witnessed by multiple residents of the neighborhood shooting at his neighbor.
On Sept. 17, Deputy Mason Dodson responded to a residence in the 70 block of Windom Drive in reference to shots fired by the complainant’s neighbor.
Upon Dodson’s arrival, he was waved down by multiple people as he turned into the driveway. Multiple men on the scene told Dodson “their neighbor shot at another neighbor across the street,” per the report. Witnesses stated that the man identified as John Deegan, 57, of Carrollton allegedly had a shotgun and was last seen going to his garage.
According to the report, Deegan allegedly shot a bow and arrow at a neighbor as he walked down the street. Deegan then allegedly yelled racial slurs and shot a shotgun at the victim neighbor as well, per the report. Deputies were eventually able to have Deegan step out of his residence to speak with them.
Deegan was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
He remains in the Carroll County Jail after being denied bond.
