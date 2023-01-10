A Carrollton man was arrested for the alleged sexual crimes after local law enforcement investigated the claim.
On Dec. 22, 2022, officers with the City of Mount Zion Police Department were notified of a sexual assault that had occurred within the city limits of the city of Mt. Zion. According to Carroll County Sheriff’s Office officials, officers responded and met with the victim and her family. The offender was identified by the victim as Derrell Johnson of 223 Meadowbrook Lane in Carrollton.
