A Carrollton man accused of possessing child pornography fled to Florida where he was later arrested.
On April 25, Carroll County Investigator Courtney Short was assigned a possible case of sexual exploitation of children through the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI).
The GBI Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received one CyberTip report from “dropbox” regarding a possible criminal violation such as sexual exploitation of children or offenses involving possession or distribution of child pornography, according to Carroll County Sheriff’s Office officials.
After further investigation, it was uncovered that Steven Rodriguez, 48, of Carrollton allegedly had possession of child pornography. According to CCSO officials, there were multiple digital files allegedly linked back to the account of Rodriguez.
According to officials, after an interview with Rodriguez he fled to the state of Florida where he was later arrested.
Rodriguez has been charged with five counts of sexually explicit conduct of a minor and is being held in the Carroll County Jail after being denied bond.
