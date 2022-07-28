Villa Rica Police arrested a Carrollton man after he allegedly made inappropriate comments to a minor girl.
On Monday, July 25, Villa Rica Police were notified of an incident that occurred at Tanner Hospital’s Villa Rica location.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Villa Rica Police arrested a Carrollton man after he allegedly made inappropriate comments to a minor girl.
On Monday, July 25, Villa Rica Police were notified of an incident that occurred at Tanner Hospital’s Villa Rica location.
During the investigation, the officers discovered that a 13-year-old girl was seated in the emergency room waiting area, when a man approached and began talking to her, according to the press release.
Villa Rica Police identified the man as Michael Frederick Harper, 46, of Carrollton. During the conversation Harper allegedly made statements that were inappropriate before leaving the emergency room, according to the press release.
A warrant was obtained for the charge of enticing a child for indecent purposes, but at the time of the incident the suspect was unable to be located.
Harper is now in custody at the Carroll County Jail after being denied bond. In addition to the charge of enticing a child for indecent purposes, he was also charged with a probation violation.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.