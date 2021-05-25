A Carrollton man was charged Monday with kidnapping a woman he met online, holding her at a residence overnight.
Justin Alan Jones, 34, was charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault and battery in the incident, which allegedly began May 6 at a Maple Street parking lot.
The victim told police that she met Jones online and that they had been having relationship issues since then. The victim told police that, on May 5, during an argument carried out by text, she sent a photo of her child’s father to make Jones jealous. Jones, who was out of town during the text argument, agreed to meet with her the next day to work things out.
On May 6, the two drove separate cars to a parking lot on Maple Street. While she was on the phone talking with a friend, according to the report, Jones told her to get in his car. When she entered and as she was still on the phone, according to a police department report, the man began striking her in the back of the head as they drove away. At one point, the report states, the woman turned her head and was struck in the face, leaving a mark that was still visible to officers four days later.
The report claims the man also put the barrel of a handgun to her head and threatened her life as they drove though areas unfamiliar to the victim.
As they continued to drive, the person to whom the victim had been speaking on the phone apparently called 911 because the victim received a call from an emergency dispatcher. During that conversation, the victim told the 911 operator that she was fine, the reason being she feared for her life. The report alleges Jones continued to strike her when the call ended.
The report claims that Jones, running low on gas in the car, forced her to lie flat in the backseat while he stopped at a gas station, threatening to harm her if she tried to leave.
The report also alleges that the victim was kept overnight at a residence, then at around 3 p.m. the next day the man drove the victim back to Maple Street, where she retrieved her vehicle.
The report adds that the victim waited to call law enforcement because “she questioned if she deserved to be treated like this” after sending her attacker a photo of another man.
As of Tuesday, Jones remained at the Carroll County Jail and no bond had been set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.