The Carrollton City Manager, David Brooks, spoke to the Carroll County Board of Commissioners on Thursday evening regarding a potential Tax Allocation District (TAD) being created as part of a redevelopment plan for the city.
Brooks opened up by answering the question, “Why do you want to do a TAD?” He said, “This is something that we researched, and we felt would be a great tool for our Mayor and Council and the City of Carrollton to be able to seek the type of growth and developments that we want within the city limits of Carrollton.”
Brooks addressed some of the development that would come including mixed use development, high end or market rate apartments for young professionals and empty nesters. Brooks continued by mentioning that with these two things comes nice restaurants and increased retail options as well. Brooks continued saying, “we felt like we could use the TAD to incentivize those types of developments but also give us the opportunity to control the rate and type of growth that we experience.”
The presentation also answered the question, “What is a TAD?”
“TADs are not a tax increase - property owners pay the same taxes to Carroll County as they would outside the district. TADs freeze assessed value for parcels in the district.”
The frozen assessed value of TAD No. 1 is $80.7 million and the current revenue in TAD No. 1 for Carroll County is $500,420.
According to Brooks' presentation, “TAD funds are limited for use within the TAD district. Funds can be used for public improvements like streetscapes to incentivize private development.”
According to the presentation that was presented during Thursday’s BOC work session, the TAD district will include 540 acres and 837 parcels. The district would include Maple Street, recently acquired City Schools property and Downtown Carrollton.
“Based off 'anticipated' projects that could be developed in the district, potential assessed value after buildout of projects is $71.1 million. Over a 15-year period $36.8 million in revenue could be captured.”
Of that $36.8 million, $5.7 million would come from the city, $7.8 million would come from the county, and $23.3 million would come from the city schools.
One of the first examples given during the presentation was the Maple Street School which has a 2022 tax value of $453,726. According to the presentation that shows a rendering would give the property a redeveloped tax value of $5 million. According to this example the contribution to the TAD fund begins with the redeveloped tax value of $5 million which would have the 2022 tax value of $453,726 subtracted from it leaving $4,546,274. Forty percent is taken from the $4,546,274 in order to get the assessed value of $1,818,509. In order to decide how much is added to the TAD fund, the assessed value will be multiplied by the combined mils of 29.191 resulting in $53,084.
Another example of the redevelopment is the old Krystals and old park that could change from the 2022 tax value of $1,047,247 to $30 million after redevelopment according to the rendering. The rendering included infrastructure such as a roundabout that would be paid for by TAD money as well as market rate apartments that had been mentioned earlier.
As for the downtown streetscape, Brooks took a look at redeveloping near the front entrance of the courtyard where it connects to the Carrollton Chophouse. He also spoke about the entrances into Adamson square from Alabama Street, Bradley Street, and Newnan Street. Some of the changes that could potentially take place on these roads would be landscaped medians, street trees, widened sidewalks, improved signage for roads and parking, and narrower roads to slow traffic down near the square.
The process of getting TAD money from Carrollton would start off by needing to be properly zoned with a binding concept plan.
“They will have to be able to do whatever it is they’re going to do by right," Brooks said. "We would not promise anybody any money before they had all the zoning and planning worked out. Then they would have a concept design that they will have to stick to.”
Applicants may also be able to ask for money up front in the future. However, they will not be able to until a few years after the TAD begins due to there being no money readily available when the TAD is initially launched.
Brooks continued by saying that once the zoning and concept plan are approved that their numbers will be checked before going to the redevelopment authority.
“We will have an outside and probably KB group," Brooks said. "We will have an outside advisor or consultant that will basically check their numbers and project how much revenue that project will actually bring and if their numbers and what their asking for is accurate”
Once all the checks and plans are confirmed, applicants will go before the redevelopment authority. The redevelopment authority will vote yes or no on whether applicants receive the TAD money at all. However, the redevelopment authority can’t stop the project from continuing but they can stop it from getting the TAD money allocated. The redevelopment could also make tweaks or suggestions as they see fit and work with city staff. Once approval of TAD funds are recommended by the redevelopment authority, it would return to the Carrollton Mayor and Council for a final vote to allocate the funds.
