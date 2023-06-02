MAYFEST '23

 PHOTO BY DAN MINISH/TIMES-GEORGIAN

The Carrollton City Manager, David Brooks, spoke to the Carroll County Board of Commissioners on Thursday evening regarding a potential Tax Allocation District (TAD) being created as part of a redevelopment plan for the city.

Brooks opened up by answering the question, “Why do you want to do a TAD?” He said, “This is something that we researched, and we felt would be a great tool for our Mayor and Council and the City of Carrollton to be able to seek the type of growth and developments that we want within the city limits of Carrollton.”

