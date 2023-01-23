The Carrollton Lions Club will be celebrating nine decades of service to the Carrollton and west Georgia area on Saturday, February 18 at the University of West Georgia Campus Center Ballroom at 4pm with a program and dinner.
“We would be delighted and honored to have our community join us for this celebratory event,” Carrollton Lions President Dr. Sam Sauls noted.
Tickets are $50 each and may be purchased from any Carrollton Lions member by February 10 or by contacting Karen Wild by e-mail at karen.wild@carrolltoncityschools.net or cell, 678-699-6103.
The 90th Anniversary Committee, chaired by Fred O’Neal, has planned the program, dinner, and festivities. Also serving on the committee are Doyle Akins, Karen Wild, Debra Land, Dave Knight, Joe Harris, Dwight Hale, and Tom Jackson.
The keynote speaker for the anniversary celebration will be Donna Townsend, internationally known outstanding Lion from Dalton, Ga., who has spoken and presented at both district and international Lions conventions during the past 15 years. She was the first female Lion in the state of Georgia.
Entertainment will be provided by Mimi Gentry, pianist.
All community members who are friends and supporters of the Carrollton Lions Club are invited to attend the anniversary event. For tickets and additional information, contact Karen Wild at cell: 678-699-6103, or email: karen.wild@carrolltoncityschools.net.
