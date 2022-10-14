Seventy-five years have passed since a small group of Carrollton men got together and established the Carrollton Kiwanis Club on Oct. 23, 1947 and became part of a world-wide organization whose mission was serve the local community.

The 33 gentlemen who signed the charter had names that were widely known in the community and were strongly associated with words like leadership, involvement and benevolence. Names like Beckham. Griffin, Holmes, Jackson, Levans, McLendon,Merrell, Roberts, Roop, Row, Templeman, Thomason and Tigner are woven throughout the 20th century history of Carrollton and Carroll County and can be found on various markers and documents that still exist.

