Seventy-five years have passed since a small group of Carrollton men got together and established the Carrollton Kiwanis Club on Oct. 23, 1947 and became part of a world-wide organization whose mission was serve the local community.
The 33 gentlemen who signed the charter had names that were widely known in the community and were strongly associated with words like leadership, involvement and benevolence. Names like Beckham. Griffin, Holmes, Jackson, Levans, McLendon,Merrell, Roberts, Roop, Row, Templeman, Thomason and Tigner are woven throughout the 20th century history of Carrollton and Carroll County and can be found on various markers and documents that still exist.
Three-quarters of a century later, the mission and spirit continue as it is carried on by later generations of men...and women.
There is not a totally accurate record of the financial impact that the Carrollton Kiwanis Club has had on the community during the last 75 years, but the fruits of its collective efforts by hundreds of members over a span of three-quarters of a century have been seen a myriad of ways, particularly in the support of local youth.
The "stars" of the Carrollton community and the "Kiwanis World" came out Thursday evening for the celebratory banquet held at the Venue on Cedar. Joining local government leaders Carroll County Commission Chair Michelle Morgan and Carrollton City Mayor Betty Cason were the President-Elect of Kiwanis International Katrina Baranko from Albany, Ga. and the Governor of the Georgia District of Kiwanis, Darryl Gumz of Winder..
Other out-of-town special guests included several past district governors, a past international president and Georgia District Executive Director.
One of the most special awards of the night was a surprise presentation to long time member Richard Dixon who was awarded the
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.