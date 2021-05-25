Carrollton Junior High Teacher named 2021 Exemplary ESOL Teacher

A Carrollton Junior High School (CJHS) teacher, Vanessa Cataldo, was one of 31 teachers across the state to be recognized as an outstanding English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) teacher.
ESOL is the state-funded language instruction educational program for eligible English Learners (ELs) in grades K-12 in Georgia public schools.
As an ESOL teacher, Cataldo focuses on developing her ELs’ academic English proficiency to support success in school.
“We commend these teachers for their exceptional dedication to ensuring student success,” said state School Superintendent Richard Woods.
CJHS principal Travis Thomaston said Cataldo ensures her students not only achieve communicative competence, but also academic competence. He added that Cataldo remains an eager student herself, always looking for new ideas to enhance her department, the school, and her classroom.
“She is one of those teachers whose influence reaches far beyond the classroom,” said Thomaston. “Her personal integrity and high moral character serve as a model for all students and teachers.
“While many educators teach quality lessons, Cataldo is the lesson for her students. She always has the time to talk with students and teachers in order to help them work through problems and guide them to be the best they can be.”
Thomaston said that despite the challenges and stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cataldo collaborated with other teachers, administrators and community members in order to meet the needs of the EL students.
Thomaston recalled how last Christmas when Cataldo made her students feel special and included when she provided them with Trojan “#bilingual” T-shirts.
“Mrs. Cataldo not only serves in the role of the EL teacher, she is a liaison between school and families in our community, helping them navigate challenges,” said Thomaston. “Landing this educator two years ago was an absolute grand slam for our school.”
