Carrollton Jazz Orchestra to honor 'Legends of Jazz'

The Carrollton Jazz Orchestra’s concert, Legends of Jazz, will treat the audience to the work of some of the genre’s great masters on November 7.
“Whether you are a life-long jazz aficionado or just love great music played by great musicians, Legends of Jazz will be an evening you'll never forget,” CJO pianist, Terry Lowry, said. “The CJO features some of the finest jazz soloists in the Southeastern United States. These guys can play!”
The orchestra’s program is built around the music of Dizzy Gillespie, William Russo, Thad Jones, Stan Kenton, Count Basie, and Sammy Nestico, all legends of Big Band jazz. The show will take place Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at Carrollton Center for the Arts, 251 Alabama St.
“This music is, at its essence, an expression of joy in the moment,” Lowry said. “It is sophisticated and elegant as well as driving and swinging. If not all strictly dance music, certainly this music demands that your body moves – at least in your seat.”
Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for youth (12 and younger) and can be purchased online at https://cprcad.myboxoffice.us/, by phone at (770) 838-1083 or at the Center for the Arts box office at 251 Alabama Street in Carrollton.
