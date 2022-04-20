Carrollton Jazz Orchestra Spring Concert set for April 28

SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
The Carrollton Jazz Orchestra turns up the musical heat with its Spring Jazz Concert on Thursday, April 28, at the Carrollton Center for the Arts.
The CJO show is largely built around Johnny Richards’ ”Cuban Fire Suite,” recorded by the Stan Kenton Orchestra in 1956. This timeless music was one of the earliest and most authentic compositions incorporating classic Latin rhythms with top jazz soloists.
“The very opposite of cool jazz, “Cuban Fire” lives up to the name by combining Afro Cuban instruments and musical themes,” said one CJO musician. “The Carrollton Jazz Orchestra is proud to breathe life into this exciting music.”
