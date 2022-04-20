Carrollton Jazz Orchestra Spring Concert set for April 28

The Carrollton Jazz Orchestra will present it 2022 Spring Jazz Concert on Saturday, April 28, at 7:30 p.m. at the Carrollton Center for the Arts when it will feature music from “Cuban Fire Suite” recorded by the Stan Kenton Orchestra in 1956.

The Carrollton Jazz Orchestra turns up the musical heat with its Spring Jazz Concert on Thursday, April 28, at the Carrollton Center for the Arts.

The CJO show is largely built around Johnny Richards’ ”Cuban Fire Suite,” recorded by the Stan Kenton Orchestra in 1956. This timeless music was one of the earliest and most authentic compositions incorporating classic Latin rhythms with top jazz soloists.

“The very opposite of cool jazz, “Cuban Fire” lives up to the name by combining Afro Cuban instruments and musical themes,” said one CJO musician. “The Carrollton Jazz Orchestra is proud to breathe life into this exciting music.”

Want to go?

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for those 12 and younger and are available online at carrolltonarts.com, by phone at 770-838-1083 and at the center’s box office at 251 Alabama St. in Carrollton.