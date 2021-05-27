Carrollton is certified as Bicycle Friendly Community

The League of American Bicyclists once again recognized Carrollton as a Bicycle Friendly Community.
The city is one of nearly 500 U.S. communities, including 12 in Georgia, recognized for their efforts to create a better and safer atmosphere of bicycling for their residents and visitors.
“The 2017 Bicycle Friendly Community award followed the completion of the GreenBelt construction and recognized the work of so many public and private partners working together toward this amazing multi-use facility,” said Martyna Griffin, vice president of the Friends of Carrollton GreenBelt.
“In 2021, we are celebrating new trail spurs with the GreenBelt-to-Downtown connector opened earlier this year."
A Bicycle Friendly Community works to build better biking facilities and programs and evaluate those efforts as part of a national movement. The award’s five levels – diamond, platinum, gold, silver and bronze, plus an honorable mention category – provide a clear path for ongoing improvement.
Carrollton’s renewed Bronze-level certification comes as the city is experiencing an increase in residents getting out and getting active. The trail inspired people to go enjoy the outdoors, and that encouraged the city to move forward with additional bike amenities like GreenBelt spurs, on-street bike lane additions, and the construction of new mountain bike trails around Castle Playground.
The city also attracted several bike-oriented events in recent years, including Bicycle Ride Across Georgia (BRAG), the Georgia Bike Summit, and the Georgia Tandem Rally.
Hundreds of bicyclists will converge on Carrollton June 8-9, when the 41st annual Bicycle Ride Across Georgia (BRAG) makes its only two-day stop along an eight-day, 225-mile ride that starts June 5 in Lookout Mountain, Tennessee, and ends June 12 in Columbus.
Carrollton has served as a BRAG host city for several years.
