As traffic whizzed by on U.S. Highway 27 in Carrollton on Thursday morning, city and state officials joined with family members and friends to remember a person they called a "true pioneer in this town and county."
The name of Dr. Samuel D. Thomas I, who was the first Black doctor to walk the halls of Tanner Memorial Hospital, now known as Tanner Medical Center, was enshrined when two signs denoting the "Samuel D. Thomas I Memorial Intersection" were unveiled on each side of the U.S. 27 and Alabama Street intersection.
The brown signs with white letters are the standard format for State of Georgia Highway Department signage that designates areas of historical significance. The special recognition was initiated when State Senator Michael Dugan of Carrollton sponsored a resolution during the 2022 General Assembly in February that was made official with the signing by Governor Brian Kemp.
The niece of the late Dr. Johnson and his closest living relative, Annette Woods of Carrollton, was present at the ceremony and expressed her gratitude on behalf of the family.
"He was my great uncle," Woods said, "and I can remember Gerald Byrd telling me when I was growing that he was somebody I really needed to know about and what he had done."
"I am so proud of my Carrollton community for this recognition in his honor and memory," she added.
Johnson, who was born in Ridgeway, SC in 1882, graduated from medical school and completed his postgraduate work at St. Andrews Hospital in Tuskegee, Ala. He became the first African-American physician at Tanner Memorial Hospital in 1918 and remained there until his retirement in 1954.
Eight years later in 1962, the Carrollton Housing Authority and Board of Commissioners recognized his influence by naming the West Carrollton Housing Development as "Thomas Homes."
"It is so important to recognize this man whose caring and giving was not limited just to hospital," Sen. Dugan said, "because this person made a difference."
Carrollton City Councilman Brett Ledbetter noted that Dr. Johnson should be remembered as a beacon of light that shined years ago but whose legacy remains.
Jacqueline Bridges, also a Carrollton City Council member, underscored many of the comments that were made by the city and state officials.
"Dr. Johnson should be remembered for his life and for all that he gave to this community," she said.
At the conclusion of the ceremony in Carrollton, a balloon release was held in memory of Dr. Johnson. Another ceremony led by Rev. Christopher Bonner followed later in the day at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church where Dr. Johnson was a member and served as a deacon for many years.
"We are so proud to honor Dr. Johnson's memory," said Rev. Bonner, "because he was a pioneer who laid a foundation for those who came after him."
