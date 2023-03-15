Carrollton HS student honored as an ambassador for national advisory board

CHS student Ryder Griffin was named to be an ambassador to Swim Across Americ’as Junior Advisory Board for 2023. Pictured(second from right) are Ryder Griffin and other ambassadors (from left) Emma Staudigl and Abi Atwell. Their club Coach Jarrod Hunt (far right), helps organize Team DCS and Swim Across America here locally.

 Submitted Photo

A Carrollton High School student has been named to serve in an advisory capacity for a national organization dedicated to cancer research.

On Friday, March 3rd, 2023, Ryder Griffin (10th) was honored to be named an Ambassador to Swim Across America’s Junior Advisory Board for 2023. Swim Across America is a national nonprofit organization that funds cancer research and clinical trials by hosting charity swims across the United States. It has donated nearly $100M toward grants since its inception in 1992.

