Carrollton HS student honored as an ambassador for national advisory board

A Carrollton High School student has been named to serve in an advisory capacity for a national organization dedicated to cancer research.
On Friday, March 3rd, 2023, Ryder Griffin (10th) was honored to be named an Ambassador to Swim Across America’s Junior Advisory Board for 2023. Swim Across America is a national nonprofit organization that funds cancer research and clinical trials by hosting charity swims across the United States. It has donated nearly $100M toward grants since its inception in 1992.
Ryder will begin his second year participating with SAA-Atlanta to raise awareness of the importance of funding childhood cancer research. Last year, he helped his team raise $4,457 to benefit the AFLAC Cancer & Blood Disorders Center at CHOA.
CHS swim coach Kim Ussery praised Ryder for his hard work as a swimmer and dedication to fighting for a great cause.
“Ryder is a gifted swimmer who is dedicated to his sport,” Ussery said. “He works hard to reach his goals in the pool and in the community. Ryder is constantly growing and improving. He has been an asset to our school and our state swimming team for the past two seasons. I am excited to see what all he accomplishes in the future.”
In addition to attending various spirit nights throughout the year, Ryder works to encourage others who want to make a difference to join him in swimming in the Open Water Event at Lake Lanier’s Olympic Park, to be held this year on Saturday, Sept. 23.
As an honors student and swim team member at Carrollton City High School, Ryder is committed to representing his school and his community in this appointment to the best of his ability while continuing to fulfill his call to make waves to fight cancer.
