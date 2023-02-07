The Carrollton Housing Authority (CHA) has announced that Sarah Brashears has graduated from its Family Self-Sufficiency (FSS) program.
The FSS program, funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), is designed to assist families living in public housing achieve economic independence and self-sufficiency.
“Sarah’s graduation from the FSS program is a significant achievement and a testament to her hard work and dedication,” said Charles Griffin, CHA Executive Director. “Through the program, Sara received training and support to help her increase her earning potential and improve her overall financial situation.”
“Her success is not only a personal accomplishment but also a reflection of the effectiveness of the FSS program in helping families achieve their dreams,” Griffin noted.
Participants in the FSS program work with a case manager to set and achieve goals in areas such as employment, education, and financial management. As they progress towards their goals, they also earn money in a special escrow account, which, among other things, can be used for a down payment on a home or starting a business.
“I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to participate in the FSS program,” said Brashears. “It helped me to secure employment and improve my credit score, which will help me achieve my goal of one day becoming a homeowner. I couldn’t have done it without the support of the housing authority’s staff and the resources provided through the program.”
The Carrollton Housing Authority is a public housing agency that provides safe and affordable housing to low-income families and is committed to providing programs and services that promote self-sufficiency. For more information, please call 770-834-2046.
— Special to the Times-Georgian
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.