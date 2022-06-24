Carrollton High School hosted their inaugural Women’s Football Clinic on Tuesday, educating women in the community about the ins and outs of football, as well as raising over $2,000 for the Chase the Victory Foundation.
The event was the first of its kind for the area, an idea brought over from Cartersville by Carrollton head football coach Joey King.
“Started it when I was in Cartersville. Just wanted to find a way to give back and to do something for the ladies,” said King. “They get left out a lot when it comes to football and we talk about being a community.”
The event had a significant turnout on Tuesday, with 50 participants learning from Carrollton’s Varsity football coaches. The participants took a “Football 101” class, toured Carrollton’s facilities, and learned the ins and outs of the football program, including athletic training, nutrition, equipment and other aspects.
They also got a taste of how to play football as well, with seven different stations of football drills.
On top of all that, participants also had a meal in the Hall of Fame Room and received “numerous door prizes donated by local businesses in the community,” according to King.
Not only was it an educational and entertaining event for women in the community, but it was also a charitable event, with all proceeds going to the Chase the Victory Foundation, a charity that was founded by the family of Chase McDaniel, a Carrollton football player who passed away from cancer in 2019.
According to their website, the charity “provides support and care programs to families affected by childhood cancer and those grappling with the loss of their child.”
All in all, the clinic raised over $2,000 for the foundation.
“We’re all in this together,” said King.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.