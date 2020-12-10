The City of Carrollton has hired Rome’s former assistant city manager to take on the same duties in Carrollton starting in January.
Patrick Eidson told members of the Rome Downtown Development Authority on Thursday morning that he had resigned to become the assistant city manager in Carrollton, according to the Rome News-Tribune. His last day in Rome will be Dec. 31.
Carrollton City Manager Tim Grizzard told the Times-Georgian last week ahead of the announcement that Eidson’s salary range will be between $125,000 and $140,000. The city has historically had an assistant city manager, he added, including himself when he was in that role from 2004 to 2016.
“I am looking forward to joining an excellent team of city employees in Carrollton and developing a partnership with local government professionals,” Eidson said in a statement.
“Carrollton is a great community and I am humbled to have been chosen by City Manager Tim Grizzard to join his team. I am also looking forward to working with Mayor Betty Cason and the Carrollton City Council.”
Eidson will help Grizzard in his role as city manager which involves several tasks, ranging from making recommendations to the mayor and council and preparing the city’s annual budget, to reviewing agenda items for upcoming council meetings.
Grizzard’s office also responds to requests for information from Cason and the council, as well as any needs from city residents. The city manager also acts as the CEO of a company, providing direction to department directors for all aspects of city projects and concerns.
“The new mayor and council wanted an assistant city manager because they felt, and rightfully so, that we are spread too thin,” Grizzard said by email on Dec. 4. “They spoke to me about this during the budget process this past spring. We also need to think about succession planning as our management team grows older.”
Eidson has served as assistant city manager for Rome since 2014. Before that, he served eight years as the city administrator in Centerville, Georgia.
His wife, April, is a school counselor, and the couple has an eight-year-old son, Jack. His interests include golfing, fishing and spending time with family.
Eidson’s experience in local government began in 2002 as recycling coordinator for Macon, according to his biography on the Rome-Floyd government website for the City of Rome and Floyd County. He moved on to serve as the government services specialist for the Middle Georgia Regional Commission for more than two years.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of West Georgia and a Master of Public Administration from Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville.
He is also involved in the Georgia City-County Management Association as well as the International City-County Management Association.
Both Floyd and Carroll counties have exchanged government officials in recent years, the Rome News-Tribune reported. Floyd County first dipped into Carroll County to hire Rome City Manager Sammy Rich, who was Carroll County’s comprehensive planner from 2000-2002.
Artagus Newell, the director of the Rome-Floyd County Planning office, was Carroll’s zoning administrator. Meanwhile, former Carrollton Main Street Director Aundi Lesley was hired away from Carrollton to lead Rome’s Downtown Development Authority in January.
