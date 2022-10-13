The Georgia Department of Education’s formal release of the 2022 statewide graduation rates Oct. 6 shows Carrollton High School’s Class of 2022 left a strong legacy with a posting of 93 percent, far eclipsing the statewide graduation rate of 84.1 percent.
According to a news release issued by the Carrollton City Schools, the data also shows that CHS improved its graduation rate compared to the previous year.
City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus noted that while it is important to acknowledge this increase as a metric indicating school improvement, it is also prudent to recognize the overall preparedness of the graduates and what their post-secondary plans entailed.
“We are very proud of each student for achieving this milestone and we are also proud to see what our graduates are doing after they leave the halls of CHS,” he said.
Of the Carrollton High Class of 2022’s 416 graduates, 62 percent planned to attend a four-year college or university, and 14 percent expected to attend a two-year school/program, according to the school system's press release.
Three percent of the remaining students joined the military, and 21 percent had plans to enter the workforce.
“I am so proud of our students and teachers for maintaining such high expectations,” said Ian Lyle, CHS principal.
“As our numbers have grown, we have remained true to our pursuit of excellence, and this is demonstrated by the solid graduation rate performance every year," Lyle noted.
Graduation figures for 2022 issued by the Georgia Department of Education (DOE) show that all six public high schools in Carroll County, including Carrollton High School, stacked up very favorably with the approximately 519 other public high schools in the state based on the most DOE figures. As reported earlier this month by the Times-Georgian, 94% of the members of Carroll County Schools five senior classes for 2022 graduated. All five high schools in the county system posted graduation rates above 90%.
