The Georgia Department of Education’s formal release of the 2022 statewide graduation rates Oct. 6 shows Carrollton High School’s Class of 2022 left a strong legacy with a posting of 93 percent, far eclipsing the statewide graduation rate of 84.1 percent.

According to a news release issued by the Carrollton City Schools, the data also shows that CHS improved its graduation rate compared to the previous year. 

