Carrollton High School senior Sydney Cumby has been named a semifinalist for the 2023 class of the Coca-Cola Scholars Program, moving to the next round of the selection process to become a Coca-Cola Scholar.
If chosen, Miss Cumby will receive a $20,000 college scholarship.
According to The Coca-Cola Company, the Coca-Cola Scholars Program is the largest corporate-sponsored, achievement-based scholarship program in the United States. With the addition of the 2023 class, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation will have provided more than 6,750 Coke Scholar awards nationwide with more than $81 million in scholarships over the course of 35 years.
CHS counselor Wendy Mason wrote a recommendation letter on Sydney’s behalf. She said Sydney is a well-rounded student who will do great things after high school.
“Sydney is empathetic, faithful, and works hard to achieve her goals,” Mason stated in her recommendation letter. “She would be an amazing asset to any institution and I am happy to give her my full and hearty endorsement.”
Semifinalists are completing the second phase of applications, which include essays, a recommendation, and a transcript.
There will be 150 Coke Scholars named in March to receive a $20,000 college scholarship. They will attend Coca-Cola Scholars Weekend in Atlanta April 13-16, 2023, where they will be the guests of honor at the 35th annual Coca-Cola Scholars Banquet and participate in the Coca-Cola Scholars Leadership Development Institute facilitated by program alumni.
