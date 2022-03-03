Carrollton High's CTAE students exceed state graduation rate

SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
Students in Carrollton High School’s Class of 2021 who choose to focus on career-technical pathways posted a graduation rate that exceeded the state average among their peers, validating the growing importance of Career, Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) programs not only statewide, but also at home.
Of the Career, Technical and Agricultural Education graduates at CHS, 98.5% earned their high school diplomas, an accomplishment not lost on Carrollton’s CTAE Director Elizabeth Sanders.
“In the Career Technical Program at CHS, we pride ourselves on instilling life-long lessons to students in areas they might not have been previously introduced to in their lives,” said Sanders. “There is a place for every student to become involved in a Career and Technical Student Organizations (CTSO) that correlates with the pathway of their choosing.”
Sanders noted that the success of the programs at CHS can be attributed to strong student involvement and community support.
“Our CTAE programs thrive because of the community
help and involvement, student participation, and industry
leaders investing in the youth at CHS. We are always welcoming new innovations to the classroom that benefits the individual student and the workforce,” Sanders explained.
Currently, CHS offers 16 CTAE pathways, two more than were offered last year.
“All introduction courses in the CTAE program are maxed out in student numbers,” said Sanders. “The clubs’ CTSO’s are also at record high numbers of involvement. Our FBLA club has quadrupled in numbers.
The construction pathway has competed in SkillsUSA and three of the five of the students who competed, placed in the top three of their respective categories. With the rising opportunities in the CTAE department, the students and teachers continue to strive and take advantage of every opportunity to learn, showcase skills, and succeed.”
February was “Career,
Technical, and Agricultural Education (CTAE) Month” as recognized at the State Board of Education’s regular meeting earlier last month. The SBOE and State
School Superintendent, Richard Woods, issued a resolution in recognition of CTAE Month and the contributions made by CTAE educators in Georgia.
The CTAE Month resolution recognizes the success of
Georgia’s CTAE programs
and celebrates CTAE’s tangible impact on the lives of more
than 660,000 Georgia students
each year, with more than 50,000
seniors completing a Career Pathway in a specific industry
or job area during the 2020-21 school year.
Georgia’s CTAE program offers 456 industry-certified programs across 17 Career Pathway Clusters. CTAE supports students’ development of technical, leadership, and soft skills through participation in CTSOs. Students who completed Georgia’s CTAE Pathway program graduated at a rate of 97% for the 2020-21 school year, almost 14 points higher than the state graduation rate.
To learn more about CTAE at Carrollton High School, visit https://drive.google.com/file/d/13m9CI9TpuJggMcouQ2eHB7AEmbVkT6a9/view?ts=6205643.
