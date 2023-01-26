A Carrollton High School teacher who has been coaching speech and debate for more than three decades was selected to receive an Outstanding Performing Arts Educator Award from the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS).
Richard Bracknell, who also serves on the Temple City Council, has been honored several times for his accomplishments as a debate coach at Carrollton High School. He has received the Georgia Forensic Coaches Association Debate Coach of the Year honor twice, most recently in 2022 and was inducted into the GFCA Coaches Hall of Fame in 2001.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.