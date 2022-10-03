Carrollton High wins Super Bowl of Sound

Members of Carrollton High School's Trojan Marching Band Student Leadership Team hoisted the overall championship trophy at the 40th Annual Super Bowl of Sound hosted by Central High School on Saturday. Twenty-one high school bands from throughout the state competed. Students pictured in no specific order are Davion Jones, Ethan Gay, Becca O'Hara, Sarah School, Kendra Palomo, Roxanna Ruiz, Emily Hicks, Shaziya Hawthorne, Sidney Porter, Alanna Edwards, Nico Pate, Caroline Steed, Walker McCullough, Justin Arnold, Kelsey Byrge, Logan Moore, Robert Ordonez, Haydon Leeth, Jack Rowland, Angelina Capra, A'Kearra Abdul Haaq, Lily Honeycutt, Leah Mitchell, Julian Redwine, Adrianna Yanney, Nathan Stagliano, Marlyn Piedra, Elisa Rubio, Connor Haley, Eric Malmquist, Gareth Blinn, and Kimora Johnson.

 PHOTO BY DAN MINISH/TIMES-GEORGIAN

Busses, trailers of various sizes hauling equipment, autos and a large crowd of onlookers flooded the Central High School campus and outlying areas of Carrollton from noon Saturday until late into the evening when the Lion Pride Band sponsored the school's 40th Annual Super Bowl of Sound Marching Band Festival and Contest.

A total of 21 bands from high schools located as far north as Banks County High in Homer, Ga. and as far south as Houston County High in Perry and Warner Robins High participated.

