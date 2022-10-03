Busses, trailers of various sizes hauling equipment, autos and a large crowd of onlookers flooded the Central High School campus and outlying areas of Carrollton from noon Saturday until late into the evening when the Lion Pride Band sponsored the school's 40th Annual Super Bowl of Sound Marching Band Festival and Contest.
A total of 21 bands from high schools located as far north as Banks County High in Homer, Ga. and as far south as Houston County High in Perry and Warner Robins High participated.
Four divisions of competition included Class A, Class AA, Class AAA and the Open Class. The Carrollton High Trojan Marching Band was awarded the overall Grand Champion trophy, barely edging Rome High by a score of 93.43 to 93.33. Including 2005 and 2010, it was CHS's third Super Bowl of Sound Championship.
Carrollton also was voted "Most Entertaining Band" by the eight judges from from Georgia and Alabama.
Villa Rica High placed third in the Overall Band category with a 91.73 rating and took first place honors in the Drum Major competition.
Other first place trophies for overall placement awards were presented for Highest Brass- Rome, Highest Woodwinds- Carrollton, Highest Front Ensemble- Carrollton, Highest Visual- Rome, and Highest Effect- Carrollton.
The Norman L. Padgett Award was presented to Rome High in recognition of the "Highest Music" citation. Dr. Padgett, who passed away in August, was a renowned educator and band director in Carroll County for many years.
Other award winners included: Color Guard- Carrollton, Majorette- Manchester, and Percussion- Rome.
Banks County High from Homer, Ga. was named the "Most Spirited Band."
Other bands from the local area which competed included Mount Zion High and Heard County High.
As festival host, the Central High Marching Pride presented its show while judges completed their scoring. As host band, the Central band was not included in the festival's overall scoring.
The Super Bowl of Sound, which began in 1982, is one of the oldest and most recognized high school band festival competitions in Georgia, is coordinated by the the Central High Band Booster Club.
"I am so proud of the entire Central community for hosting a spectacular event on Saturday. It took the combined effort of the students, community, parents, volunteers, and staff to pull off a premier event like this ," Neil Ruby said.
Ruby was director of bands at Central High School for 24 years before being named earlier this year to a newly created position, director of fine arts for the Carroll County Schools.
