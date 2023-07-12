Last year, Carrollton High School began offering driver’s education as a course to help prepare students complete the requirements needed to get behind the wheel.
Before last year, it had been decades since CHS offered driver’s education as a course and because the state requires young drivers to complete it before getting their driver’s licenses, offering it as an elective on campus makes the process more convenient for students and families.
Two summers ago, Joshua’s Law, also known as House Bill 466, was amended to make driver education mandatory for teens under 18 to be able to get a Georgia driver’s license.
Prior to the change, the 30 hours of driver’s ed instruction plus six hours of in-car driving lessons was only required for 16-year-olds.
According to Carrollton High School Assistant Principal Elizabeth Sanders, 149 students received certification for the driver’s education course in the first year of the driver training school at CHS.
“I have really enjoyed watching this program come to fruition,” said Sanders. “Watching the instructors build and develop each young driver has been such a wonderful feeling.”
Sanders said that the driver trainers developed a great plan to start the drivers out within the parking lots of Carrollton City Schools, developed routes around town for beginning level drivers and moved to more experienced routes as the students developed driving skills.
“Through the program, students learned parking skills, driving through drive-throughs, turning skills and all skills that will benefit them when they take the roads. We are excited to continue to offer this wonderful program at CHS!” Sanders said.
To receive the certification students have to obtain 30 class hours, including six hours behind the wheel with a certified driver training instructor, and pass a final exam.
Sanders noted that there are currently 139 students signed up for the program that will be offered during the next school year and predicts more will register before school starts in August. Students must have their learners license to be in the program, thus they have to be 15 years of age.
“We were very delighted that students ages 15-18 participated in driver training this past school year,” Sanders said,
She added, “Driver Training at CHS has been great to provide that extra driving time during the school day and around student schedules, so they do not have to miss family time, work time, and practices to obtain the 40 hours of driving with a parent if they do not complete a driver training program.”
CHS Principal Ian Lyle said he is thankful for the chance to offer this course to students again this year.
“We are very excited to continue offering driver’s education at CHS,” said Lyle. “Not only does it help our students meet the requirements needed to get behind the wheel, but it’s also convenient for them to have the opportunity to take the course on our campus.”
Carrollton High School’s DDS certification number is DT733.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.