CHS Drivers Ed Program

Rising sophomore Flora Duffey completed the driver’s education course at Carrollton High School in the spring. Pictured with Duffey is her teacher Scott Johnson.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Last year, Carrollton High School began offering driver’s education as a course to help prepare students complete the requirements needed to get behind the wheel.

Before last year, it had been decades since CHS offered driver’s education as a course and because the state requires young drivers to complete it before getting their driver’s licenses, offering it as an elective on campus makes the process more convenient for students and families.