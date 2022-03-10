Carrollton High students receive creative writing awards

Three Carrollton High School students were recognized last week for their work when the Carrollton Creative Writers Guild announced the winners of its 2022 High School Creative Writing Awards.
The annual competition features poetry and short stories by students in grades 9-12.
Freshman Addison Lloyd, who has been honored several times in recent years for her writing talents, was presented the guild's Special Recognition Award for her short story, "Harvest Season." Lloyd has been a region winner in the Young Georgia Authors competition and was also recognized as early as elementary school for her writing ability.
She is a student of language arts teacher Jamie Tuggle.
Other CHS award winners honored at the March 3 recognition event held in the Carrollton Center for the Arts were sophomore Madelynn Cook, who won second place in poetry for "The Burning Woman." She is a student of Noah Brewer, who teaches language arts.
Another 10th grader, Caitlin Boone, a student in Lyndsey Oliver’s language arts class, was awarded a third place citation for her short story, “Her Blue Bracelet.”
“The luncheon was great, and the students did an amazing job reading their works,” said Hunter Spurlock, CHS language arts teacher who sponsors the school’s literary magazine and coordinated the contest at the school level.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.