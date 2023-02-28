For the fifth consecutive year, a student from Carrollton High School has been selected as a winner in the "Congressional App Challenge," an initiative of the U.S. House of Representatives to encourage middle and high school students to learn to code and consider pursuing careers in computer science.

Junior Edward Kenyon invented an app called "College Cartographer" to assist students navigate critical college entrance information in Georgia. The app displays in-state tuition, out-of-state tuition, and SAT and ACT requirements. The app won the district contest sponsored by Rep. Drew Ferguson in Georgia’s Third District.

Trending Videos