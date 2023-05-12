Jocelyn Hernandez, a Carrollton High School graduating senior, has been awarded special recognition as a "2023 Exemplary English Learner" by the Georgia Department of Education.
She is one of only 47 seniors recognized statewide for the honor.
Jocelyn Hernandez, a Carrollton High School graduating senior, has been awarded special recognition as a "2023 Exemplary English Learner" by the Georgia Department of Education.
She is one of only 47 seniors recognized statewide for the honor.
This year’s honorees represent 18 countries and 13 languages other than English. All have a GPA higher than 3.5, are on track to graduate this year and have taken Advanced Placement and honors courses.
The daughter of Efren and Lorena Hernandez, Jocelyn is an involved high school student. She is a dual enrollment student who participates in the RaLin Construction Academy.
“Jocelyn is the epitome of a well-rounded student who will go far in life,” said CHS Principal Ian Lyle. “I am very proud of her.”
Earlier this spring, Hernandez received the RaLin Memorial Scholarship, a Carrollton City Schools Education Foundation scholarship that encourages students who aim to work in the construction industry.
Shae Holland, Hernandez's counselor at CHS, said the scholarship and the Exemplary English Learner honor could not have gone to a more deserving student.
“I will always remember Jocelyn,” said Holland. “She has high expectations and is truly invested in her future. She is focused, dedicated, and works hard to achieve her goals.”
Hernandez is heading to Auburn University this fall, where she plans to major in Construction Management.
“I can’t wait to show my mom,” Jocelyn said as she opened her certificate. “It is an honor to have been chosen by the state as an Exemplary English Learner.”
