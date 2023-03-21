A new, smaller region only five schools deep created a historic mark in Carrollton High School’s GHSA literary competition history – a region championship by default as no other school in Region 2-AAAAAAA participated.
But this anomaly also provided the opportunity for all students who trained for the region contest to qualify for state, and the team overall pulled off a fourth place finish out of 18 schools in the largest Georgia High School Association classification competition, held March 18 at Buford High School.
In literary competition, points accumulate for place finishes in a variety of performing, writing, and speaking competitions. At state, CHS junior Kieran Kelly compiled the most points for the team by winning a state champion medal in Extemporaneous Speaking-International and a fourth place finish in Essay-Argumentative, and fellow junior Andrew Johnson captured a third place award in Essay-Literary Analysis.
Seniors Mark Zimmer (Extemporaneous Speaking-Domestic) and Skylar Hundley (Girls Solo) and junior Cody Reed (Literary Interpretation-Solo Humorous) placed fourth to round out the points gained.
Other competitors representing Carrollton High were seniors Tai Jackson in Boys Solo, Julianna Quattrocchi in Literary Interpretation-Solo Dramatic, and Madison Brown who, along with sophomores Elisa Rubio and Lia Sosa, competed in Trio.
Additionally, Tai and Zeke Ussery, another senior, competed in Quartet with junior Tyler Stone and sophomore Malik Raphael. Juniors Lydia Baldizon and Madison Akin competed in Literary Interpretation-Duo.
Quattrocchi, who has competed at state before, said having the entire team participate this year was special.
“Usually, only a few of us qualify for state each year,” she said after Saturday’s awards presentation. “It was so nice having everyone there.”
Carrollton High captured the region title the past two years as a 6-A school. The team has earned two state championships in 2011 and 1987. CHS debate coach Richard Bracknell coaches the literary team along with Tommy Cox, performing arts director; and Julie Lowry, CHS choral director and voice instructor.
Terri Fazio, performing arts assistant, provides administrative support and music accompaniment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.