A new, smaller region only five schools deep created a historic mark in Carrollton High School’s GHSA literary competition history – a region championship by default as no other school in Region 2-AAAAAAA participated.

But this anomaly also provided the opportunity for all students who trained for the region contest to qualify for state, and the team overall pulled off a fourth place finish out of 18 schools in the largest Georgia High School Association classification competition, held March 18 at Buford High School.

