The Carrollton High School literary team earned qualifying scores in 11 of 12 competition categories and secured the Region 5-AAAAAA Championship Literary Meet held March 3 at the Mabry Center for the Arts on the CHS campus.
Two were first-place honors, and the team also earned points for four second-place events, two third place, and three fourth place. In literary competition, points accumulate for place finishes in a variety of performing, writing, and speaking competitions.
Four students will now head to state competition on March 19 at Buford High School. First place winners, including seniors Georgia Kingeter and Natalie Johnson and junior Madison Brown, will advance for their girls trio performance.
Also, senior Olivia Berry will compete at the state meet in rhetorical essay after claiming first place in rhetorical essay.
Second-place awards went to the boys quartet of seniors Ezekiel Ussery and De’Montae Williams and juniors Tai Jackson and Garrison Daniel. Jackson also placed second in boys solo.
Other second place winners included senior Tyler Grubbs in the humorous category presentation, and junior Mark Zimmer in personal essay.
Two third-place finishers were sophomore Kieran Kell in extemporaneous speaking-domestic and junior Skylar Hundley in girls solo.
Three fourth-place honorees completed the accumulated points that secured the region title, including junior Julianna Quattrocchi in oral presentation-dramatic, sophomore Edward Kenyon in essay-argumentative; and senior Sonny DeMartino in extemporaneous speaking-international.
Carrollton High, which also captured the region championship last year, has earned two state literary championships, most recently in 2011 and the first in 1987.
CHS debate coach Richard Bracknell, who also coaches the literary team, said it is critical for point accumulation to earn the higher places in order to capture the region title or the state crown.
Other coaches for the team are Tommy Cox, performing arts director, and Julie Lowry, CHS choral director and voice instructor. They all depend on Terri Fazio, performing arts assistant, for administrative tasks and music accompaniment.
