Carrollton High AFJROTC Instructors receive ward

Carrollton High School AFJROTC instructors Lt. Col. Mike Farr (left) and MSgt. Ryan McLain (right) recently received the 2022 AFJROTC Outstanding Instructor Awards.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Lt. Col. Mike Farr and MSgt. Ryan McLain were recently commended on their contributions to the Carrollton High School JROTC. They were recipients of the 2022 AFJROTC Outstanding Instructor Awards. 

Carrollton High School Principal Ian Lyle said he is proud of Lt. Col. Farr and MSgt. McLain for receiving this recognition.

