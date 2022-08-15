Lt. Col. Mike Farr and MSgt. Ryan McLain were recently commended on their contributions to the Carrollton High School JROTC. They were recipients of the 2022 AFJROTC Outstanding Instructor Awards.
Carrollton High School Principal Ian Lyle said he is proud of Lt. Col. Farr and MSgt. McLain for receiving this recognition.
"I am proud of Lt. Farr and MSgt. McLain for being recipients of the AFJROTC Outstanding Instructor Awards," he said. "They do a great job leading our JROTC cadets and the award is well deserved."
Col. Johnny R. McGonigal, USAF, Director, Air Force JROTC, announced the recipients earlier this summer.
“I am pleased to announce the 2022 AFJROTC Outstanding Instructor Awards. Those recognized represent the ‘Best of the Blue’ we have in AFJROTC," noted Col. McGonigal
"Through this award, we honor their exemplary contributions and impact on their cadets, school and community,” he said.
