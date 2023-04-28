Although springtime is universally known for being a season of new beginnings such as blooming flowers, for school systems it is one of the busiest times of the year for bringing many things to a close.

Graduation ceremonies are certainly a highlight of the final week of school, but student recognition ceremonies also dot calendars from late April leading up to commencement exercises scheduled during the end of May. Such was the case on April 20 when Carrollton High School held its 37th Annual CHS Academic Awards Program.

