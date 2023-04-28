Although springtime is universally known for being a season of new beginnings such as blooming flowers, for school systems it is one of the busiest times of the year for bringing many things to a close.
Graduation ceremonies are certainly a highlight of the final week of school, but student recognition ceremonies also dot calendars from late April leading up to commencement exercises scheduled during the end of May. Such was the case on April 20 when Carrollton High School held its 37th Annual CHS Academic Awards Program.
A large crowd comprised of students and their families and friends, teachers and school officials convened at the Joshua Mabry Center for the Arts on the CHS campus for the annual student recognition activity that a highlighted a varied array of presentations that recognized achievements inside and outside the classroom.
Recipients of the following awards were announced and recognized during the program:
ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION CUP
Established by The Atlanta Journal and Constitution, this award goes to an outstanding senior who excels in the classroom, demonstrates leadership skills, and participates in numerous school and community activities. Mark Zimmer was presented the award for 2023. He is pictured with CHS Principal Ian Lyle.
BAUSCH AND LOMB SCIENCE AWARD
Junior Edward Kenyon was presented the Bausch and Lomb Science Award at The honor is bestowed on current high school juniors who have demonstrated high achievement and rigor in science and high test scores in math.
AMERICAN LEGION BOYS AND GIRLS STATE NOMINEES
Six juniors, Andrew Johnson, Kieran Kelly, Eden Long, Sarah Scholl, Julian Redwine, and Nate Langlo, were singled out for being selected by the CHS History Department to participate in a week-long leadership and citizenship program sponsored by American Legion Carroll Post 143 this summer. These students have exhibited the qualities of honor, leadership, patriotism, scholarship and service. Other nominees, not pictured, are Savannah Branton, Ruthie Collins, Kamryn Cook, Wyatt Jackson, Sophie Johnson, Parker Penley, and Marlee Rogers. Presenting the awards were American Legion Post representatives Steve Fuller and Jeanette Henson.
FREDERICK DOUGLASS AND SUSAN B. ANTHONY AWARD
Junior Blakelee Isbill was presented the Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony Award. The University of Rochester recognizes and rewards the academic achievements of outstanding juniors on the basis of scholarship and rigor in the humanities and social sciences, leadership and dedication to community action, and a commitment to understanding and addressing difficult social issues.
EASTMAN YOUNG LEADERS AWARD
Jace Black was presented the George Eastman Young Leaders Award. The University of Rochester and the Eastman Kodak Young Leaders Program recognizes strong leadership experience at school and in the community, high grades and challenging courses, and extensive involvement in extracurricular activities.
HIGH SCHOOL HEISMAN SCHOLARSHIP
Two seniors, Will Jennings and Kyla Harley, were recognized for being awarded the Heisman High School Scholarship presented by Acceptance Insurance. The annual award continues a 28-year tradition of honoring high school seniors across the nation who accomplish tremendous feats in the classroom, on the field, and of most importance, within their communities. The scholarship recognizes and rewards both male and female high school athletes who are community-minded and driven to use their exceptional talents for the benefit of all.
AMERICAN LEGION OUTSTANDING STUDENT AWARD
Austin Rader, a senior, was presented the American Legion Outstanding Student Award. The award is presented annually to a high school senior who has exhibited the qualities of courage, honor, leadership, patriotism, scholarship and service. Steve Fuller presented the honor on behalf of Legion Post 143.
NATIONAL MERIT COMMENDED STUDENTS
The National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Program identifies students throughout the country who were high scorers on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT). Three CHS students are being recognized as Commended Students, from left: Walker Camp, Mark Zimmer and Jack Huett. The presentation was made at the 37th annual CHS Academic Awards program April 20 at the Joshua Mabry Center for the Arts.
WOODMEN OF THE WORLD
The Woodmen of the World recognize that only through the interest of America’s young people in our history and government can our country continue to be the democracy that it is now. It encourages the study of our history by challenging students to make the best grades and demonstrates outstanding performance in American history. Junior Eden Long was presented this year's award.
XEROX TECHNOLOGY AWARD
Carrollton High School junior Joseph Ivey was presented the Xerox Award for Innovation and Technology. The University of Rochester and the Xerox Corporation recognize a student who has a strong interest and high level of achievement in innovation and/or information technology, exposure to new technologies outside of school, and leading other students to new approaches to old problems.
SCHOLARSHIPS
3:16 HEALTHCARE SCHOLARSHIP
Seniors Samarria Floyd and Alishan Ameer were awarded the 3:16 Healthcare Scholarship, that was established in 2020 by Dr. Allison & Mr. David Key. The recipient of this scholarship embodies the foundational beliefs shared by the providers and staff at 3:16 Healthcare: a love for people, a commitment to community, and a desire to change the world by improving the life and health of one person at a time.
CARROLL EMC SCHOLARSHIP
Carrollton High School seniors, Melvin Ramos and Kelsey Byrge, were awarded scholarships through Carroll Electric Membership Corp.’s “Operation Round Up” program. At left is Rolando Benitez, and Dr. Karen Curtis, right, who represented Carroll EMC Not pictured are two other scholarship recipients, Kendrick Johnson and Skyliss Boykin. The scholarships are presented to seniors who will be attending a technical college or a four-year college in Georgia. The parent or guardian of the student must be a Carroll EMC member. The funding for the scholarships is provided by the Operation Round Up Program.
CHS SPORTS MEDICINE SCHOLARSHIP
Senior Samarria Floyd was recognized as the first recipient of the CHS Sports Medicine Scholarship sponsored by Carrollton Orthopaedic Clinic, Southern Therapy Services, Dr. Gregory Slappey, Dr. Michael Poss and Dr. David Schumacher. The scholarship honors graduating seniors who are student athletic training aides in the Sports Medicine Program. Recipient will have demonstrated academic achievement, leadership, athletic training skills and dedication to the sports medicine program. CHS Head Athletic Trainer Patrick Rothschadl presented the award.
CROWDER PERSEVERANCE SCHOLARSHIP
Senior A’Maya Philpot was awarded the Audrey C. Crowder Perseverance Scholarship that was established by her family in memory of Audrey Crowder, a longtime employee of Carrollton High School. Throughout her long, courageous battle with cancer, Mrs. Crowder exhibited perseverance. She continued to work and help others here at school, while dealing with the trials of her illness. The award is given to a senior basketball player, or cheerleader, who has demonstrated academic excellence and plans to continue his or her education in the near future. The Michael Hilbert family presented the award.
DELTA SIGMA THETA CHAPTER SCHOLARSHIP
Carrollton High School seniors Madison Pate and Kyleigh Smith were awarded the Douglas-Carroll-Paulding Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Scholarship. As part of the chapter’s educational focus, the organization provides scholarship opportunities to graduating seniors who will pursue a college degree. Dr. Elaine Thurmond and Mytrice Kemp presented the award.
ED DUNAGAN MEMORIAL HEALTHCARE SCHOLARSHIP
Carrollton High School senior Allie Tribble was awarded the Ed Dunagan Memorial Healthcare Scholarship. Dunagan was a registered nurse at Tanner Medical Center who succumbed to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), often referred to as "Lou Gehrig's Disease.” Michell Hoehn, senior nursing officer at Tanner, made the presentation.
CAE FULBRIGHT SCHOLARSHIP
A CHS senior, Hailey Jackson received the Carrollton Association of Educators Fulbright Scholarship. The annual award is made in memory of Dr. H.M. Fulbright, former superintendent of Carrollton City Schools, and goes to a senior who plans to major in education.
HBCU SCHOLARSHIPS
Five seniors, from left, Sidney Porter, A’Maya Philpot, Haley Duncan, Mark Johnson and Kyleigh Smith, were presented the Carroll County Historically Black Colleges and Universities Alumni Association scholarship. The award is presented to students who plan to attend an HBCU school. Presenting the award was Maj. Sylvester Hendrix, founder, left.
CARROLLTON KIWANIS SCHOLARSHIP
Seniors Sydney Cumby Mark Zimmer and Eric Esteban are recipients of the Kiwanis Scholarship, given to graduating seniors who have demonstrated exemplary service to the community through their involvement in Key Club. Students recognized by this award have been active members of the Key Club for at least the last two years of high school, regularly attend and participate in Key Club meetings, and engage in club-sponsored service opportunities. Carrollton Kiwanis Club President Carolyn Waters, right, presented the awards. At left is Noah Brewer, Key Club sponsor.
DR. T.M. MARTIN SCHOLARSHIP
Senior Mattie Morris was awarded the Dr. T.M. Martin Scholarship. Carrollton Surgical Group awards the scholarship each year to honor the memory of Dr. Martin, a longtime physician and supporter of Carrollton City Schools. The scholarship is given to a third or fourth-year healthcare student who has demonstrated academic excellence and plans to pursue a career in the healthcare field. Dr. Brian Barden made the award presentation.
McDONALD’S LEADERSHIP AWARD
Senior Will Taylor was the recipient of the McDonald's Leadership Award. Qualifications for the award include leadership, academic success, and character excellence. He is pictured with Frank Cube, who presented the award.
CARROLL COUNTY NAACP SCHOLARSHIP
Carrollton High School seniors, Jayla Gilbert, left, and Kyleigh Smith, were awarded the Carroll County NAACP Scholarship for 2023. Each year the Carroll County NAACP offers need-based and merit scholarships to outstanding and qualified black students pursuing undergraduate degrees. Through the generosity of their donors, the NAACP advances efforts to ensure equity in educational opportunities that prepare students for success in school, work, and life. NAACP Scholarship Chairman James Stock presented the awards.
PINKARD TRACK AND FIELD SCHOLARSHIPS
The Pinkard Family members are all alumni of Carrollton High School and were dedicated members of the track and field program. They have left a legacy of athletic achievement at Carrollton High School and continue their legacy by providing a scholarship to student athletes in the CHS program. CHS seniors Jayla Gilbert, Dru Green and Karson Davis are scholarship recipients this year. Pinkard family members presented the awards.
FAIRFIELD PLANTATION SCHOLARSHIP
The Fairfield Plantation Women’s Club members Lynn Hopdapp, left, and Nancy Hannon presented Kyleigh Smith and Caitlin Cappiello scholarships. The scholarship is awarded to seniors who live in the Fairfield Plantation community and who attend schools in Carroll County.
DR. JAMES C. POPE SCHOLARSHIP
Senior Isabelle Esslinger was awarded the Dr. James C. Pope Scholarship. Carrollton Surgical Group awarded the scholarship for the first time this year to honor Dr. Pope, retired physician and longest-serving board member of the Carrollton Board of Education. The scholarship is given to a third or fourth-year healthcare student who has demonstrated academic excellence and plans to pursue a career in the healthcare field. Dr. Brian Barden presented the award.
CHRISTOPHER GRANT POTTS MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP
Seniors, Jack Barralaga, left, and Joshua Henderson were awarded the Christopher Grant Potts Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship was established in 2023 by Georgia Spice and Rub Company. Potts was a 2004 graduate and varsity basketball player all four years while attending Carrollton High School. This award is presented to graduating seniors who are seeking to further their education at a two-year technical college or trade school. Presenting the awards are Stan Rowe and members of the family.
REACH SCHOLARSHIPS
The REACH Georgia Scholarship program promises students the support they need to graduate from high school and achieve postsecondary success. This year there are three recipients who each will receive $10,000 scholarships to attend a Georgia college or university as a reward for successfully completing the mentoring/support program. Pictured are Alison Steele, Dontavious Phillips, and Cynthia Gomez-Cruz. Ryshawn Powell and Zikera Watson also earned the scholarship.
DR. T.E. REEVE SCHOLARSHIP
Carrollton High School senior Dru Green was awarded the Dr. T.E. Reeve Scholarship at the 37th annual CHS Academic Awards program April 20 at the Joshua Mabry Center for the Arts. Carrollton Surgical Group awards the scholarship each year to honor the memory of Dr. Reeve, a longtime physician and supporter of Carrollton City Schools, as well as a member of the Board of Education. The scholarship is given to a third or fourth-year healthcare student who has demonstrated academic excellence and plans to pursue a career in the healthcare field.
TIM BONE AWARD
Senior Jaiden Hamilton was presented the Tim Bone Scholastic Athlete Award. The award has been presented annually since 1971 by members of the Class of 1966 in the memory of their classmate to a student who captures Tim Bone’s academic, athletic and leadership qualities. With Jaiden is CHS Principal Ian Lyle.
WEST GEORGIA TECHNICAL COLLEGE BOD SCHOLARSHIP
Senior Kevin Sevilla was the recipient of a scholarship presented by the West Georgia Technical College Board of Directors Scholarship Program. It is presented to a student who plans to enroll at West Georgia Technical College upon graduation.
WIDENER DENTISTRY SCHOLARSHIP
The Widener Family Dentistry Scholarship was established in 2020 by Dr. Craig and Mrs. Kimberely Widener. The scholarship honors a student who exhibits a passion for the field of healthcare. This award is presented to seniors who successfully completed all three courses of the Healthcare science pathway, is pursuing a Healthcare-related profession, and has demonstrated excellence in academics. The award was presented to Emoni Jones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.