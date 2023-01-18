Carrollton High School CyberPatriot Team

The Carrollton High School CyberPatriot team will compete in the national competition this Saturday, Jan. 21. Pictured left to right are Kewin Dong, Brantley Colquitt, Logan Moore, Joseph Ivey, Venkata Koppireddy, Austin Ennis, Kenia Galves-Hernandez, Coach Robby Blakemore, and Benjamin Cannon.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Carrollton High School CyberPatriot team is headed to the national competition Jan. 21, and CHS coach Robby Blakemore said the students worked hard to get this point.

“I'm very proud of our program for making it this far. The team members increased their knowledge, event after event, to make it to nationals,” he said.

