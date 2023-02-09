Students in Carrollton High School's Class of 2022 who chose to focus on career-technical pathways posted a graduation rate that not only exceeded the state average among their peers, but reached the pinnacle of perfection, validating the growing importance of CTAE programs not only statewide, but also at home.
Of the Career, Technical and Agricultural Education graduates at CHS, 100 percent of them earned their high school diplomas, compared to the entire state’s average of 97.1.
This is an accomplishment not lost on Carrollton's CTAE Director Elizabeth Sanders.
“In the Career Technical Program at CHS, we pride ourselves on instilling life-long lessons to students in areas they might not have been previously introduced to in their lives,” said Sanders. “There is a place for every student to become involved in a Career and Technical Student Organizations that correlates with the pathway of their choosing.”
Sanders said CHS currently offers 15 CTAE pathways, which she says provide students with versatile options for all interests, and this success can be attributed to strong student involvement and community support. Carrollton High School has approximately 130 work-based learning students and partners with more than 70 employers in the community.
“Our CTAE programs thrive because of the community help and involvement, student participation, and industry leaders investing in the youth at CHS. We are always welcoming new innovations to the classroom that benefit the individual student and the workforce,” said Sanders, who also pointed out industry partners help develop and regularly review CTAE pathways, including validation standards and credentials.
“They also help deliver CTAE pathways by offering work-based learning or serving as industry experts within a classroom,” she noted.
Sanders explained that CTAE options officially begin at Carrollton Upper Elementary School and then to Carrollton Junior High, where students there are able to transition to high school with an actionable plan for next steps without missing a beat.
She also added that there are STEM opportunities at Carrollton Elementary.
February is CTAE Month as recognized at the state Board of Education. Statewide, Georgia offers 456 industry-certified programs across 17 Career Pathway Clusters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.