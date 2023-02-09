Carrollton High School CTAE Progrm

Carrollton High School junior Collier Green is pictured using a sander in STEM teacher Luke Young’s class. A generation ago, what was called “shop” is now a sophisticated process that involves extensive technical knowledge.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Students in Carrollton High School's Class of 2022 who chose to focus on career-technical pathways posted a graduation rate that not only exceeded the state average among their peers, but reached the pinnacle of perfection, validating the growing importance of CTAE programs not only statewide, but also at home.

Of the Career, Technical and Agricultural Education graduates at CHS, 100 percent of them earned their high school diplomas, compared to the entire state’s average of 97.1.

