Carrollton High School senior Tai Jackson’s academic success has earned him the prestigious designation as the school's "STAR Student" for 2023, according to CHS Principal Ian Lyle .
Jackson and Lyle paid a surprise visit to performing arts teacher Tommy Cox's classroom on Thursday morning to announce that Jackson had chosen Cox as his "Star Teacher."
Cox has taught Jackson during all four years of his high school career.
"From the moment I stepped into his first block during first semester of my freshman year, I knew that his class was for me," Jackson said.
"His personal love for theater was infectious, and I was instantly drawn to the environment of his class,” he noted.
Jackson explained that being involved in Cox’s productions has given him opportunities to grow, not only as a performer, but as a person.
“Being a part of these productions has given me so many opportunities to discover myself and make friends in the process,” he said. “Mr. Cox is not just a STAR teacher; he has been a STAR mentor for me these past few years. I cannot say I would be the same person without CHS Performing Arts — and that comes down to his direction and leadership.”
The STAR Student award is presented to the graduating senior who posts the highest Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) score of his or her cohort and is in the top 10 percent of the class.
Being selected as a STAR Teacher for the first time, Cox said that he is honored to have been chosen by Jackson.
“Tai has always been dedicated to the performing arts and has been an anchor in our program,” noted Cox. “For him to choose me as his STAR Teacher is a real affirmation of my work with these students. I am proud to have been selected, but I am especially proud of the great work our kids do daily, both in class and in rehearsal.”
Jackson and Cox will now compete at the region level with hopes of advancing to the state competition this spring.
The STAR Student/Teacher program is sponsored locally by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce and statewide by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators.
