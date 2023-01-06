Carrollton High STAR Student and Teacher 2023

Carrollton High senior Tai Jackson (second from right) has been named STAR Student at CHS for 2023. Standing next to Jackson is his choice for STAR Teacher, performing arts teacher Tommy Cox. Also pictured are CHSprinicpal Ian Lyle (far left) and Assistant Principal Courtney Walker (far right).

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Carrollton High School senior Tai Jackson’s academic success has earned him the prestigious designation as the school's "STAR Student" for 2023, according to CHS Principal Ian Lyle .

Jackson and Lyle paid a surprise visit to performing arts teacher Tommy Cox's classroom on Thursday morning to announce that Jackson had chosen Cox as his "Star Teacher."

