Carrollton High School’s STEM initiative and the school’s focus on increasing Advanced Placement course offerings and student participation have once again earned CHS state recognition as an AP STEM School in two categories, the 13th consecutive year the high school has received the AP STEM School honor and the 12th time for the AP STEM Achievement School designation.
STEM is the designation for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.
The state Department of Education, upon release of the College Board’s AP exam performance results for the Class of 2022, recognized Georgia high schools for exceptional performance in several AP categories.
To qualify as an AP STEM School, a school must have students testing in at least four AP STEM courses (Calculus AB, Calculus BC, Statistics, Biology, Chemistry, Environmental Science, Physics 1, Physics 2, Physics C, Computer Science A, Computer Science Principles). To be named an AP STEM Achievement School, 50 percent of students in these schools must score a 3 or higher on the AP course exams.
“These recognitions are a tribute to our students as well as our teachers,” said Ian Lyle, CHS principal. “The AP students opt to take more rigorous, time-consuming courses that will prepare them for college and beyond, while the AP teachers consistently show they not only care about their students, but push them to reach their full potential.”
Dr. Mark Albertus, superintendent of Carrollton City Schools, not only commended CHS for the achievement, but placed credit on the lower schools as well.
“We should be extremely proud as a school system for this consistent accomplishment,” said Albertus. “While it is obvious high school students are the ones who take Advanced Placement courses, it cannot be done without system-wide effort and support."
"In order to adequately equip students to succeed in AP programs, a rigorous curriculum must be in place at all grade levels throughout the system,” Dr. Albertus noted.
Carrollton High School offers a total of 17 Advanced Placement courses, including the classes recognized for the STEM focus: Statistics, Calculus AB, Calculus BC, Biology, Chemistry, Environmental Science, Computer Science, and Physics.
Other AP courses that are available include Government, World History, Macroeconomics, U.S. History, Literature, Language, American Literature/Language, Microeconomics, and Studio Art.
In addition to the AP offerings, CHS implemented the International Baccalaureate program in 2012, another avenue students can pursue to ensure academic rigor through more than a dozen other course offerings.
