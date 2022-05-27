Carrollton High School graduates of the Class of 2022 received $14 million in scholarship offers from colleges and universities, not including the HOPE/Zell Miller scholarships, which awarded an additional $1.8 million to 268 CHS honor graduates this year.
The majority of the awards were offered by educational institutions, but there also were private awards presented by individuals and nonprofit entities, including the Carrollton City Schools Education Foundation.
Though many students earned awards for academic success, three graduates were presented $10,000 awards from the REACH Scholarship program for their commitment to focus on academic achievement. Marneja Daniel, TaMaya Glenn and Tania Turcios-Navarette were named REACH Scholars as eighth graders and represent the third group of REACH Scholarship recipients at CHS.
Carrollton High School emphasizes a focus on academics, arts and athletics and has produced a mix of scholarship offers that recognize the outcome of this focus. Three students accepted full scholarships for their academic prowess from private institutions: John Van Valen, Emory University, a $234,776 award; Carladrian Lawson, Bard College in New York, a $242,000 award; and Abby Woznicki, Berry College, where she was offered three awards totaling $175,396.
There were numerous athletic scholarship offers, with Trojan football standout Myles Morris garnering solicitations from 31 colleges alone and ultimately deciding on North Carolina State University’s $177,884 scholarship. Lady Trojans track star and two-time state champion in triple jump Kayla Pinkard accepted the University of Florida’s offer of $163,728 over five other Division I schools.
"These students are the top academic and athletic performers at CHS, but are also well-rounded and multi-talented students involved in many school activities," said CHS Principal Ian Lyle. “I am eager to follow their college journey. I know they will continue to make us proud."
