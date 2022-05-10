Carrollton Half-Marathon set for Sept. 24

The third Carrollton Half Marathon will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24, and organizers are inviting runners to register now.
"The 2022 Carrollton Half Marathon is right around the corner,” said Race Director and Sole Roots Running Co. owner, Tyler Woodard.
“Over 600 runners will descend on the streets of Carrollton and the renowned Carrollton Greenbelt," Woodard noted, "and we hope to carry the momentum of last year's successful race into this one. This race offers a unique route, post race finish festivities and prizes. We look forward to seeing you on Sept. 24.”
The Half Marathon’s 13.1-mile course starts at Adamson Square in downtown Carrollton and then takes runners through the city and along the shaded, rolling hills of the GreenBelt. Runners will enjoy music and food at The Amp after crossing the finish line back at Adamson Square.
“We’re proud to support Carrollton and the West Georgia Track Club as a presenting sponsor of this annual event,” said Denise Taylor, senior vice president and chief community health and brand officer for Tanner Health System.
“The GreenBelt is a unique venue for physical fitness. This marks the second half marathon held in Carrollton since the COVID-19 pandemic began and it offers a great opportunity for the community to come together after two years of social distancing. This is also an opportunity to get more physically active and devote ourselves to our health,” Taylor said.
Individual or relay team registration includes a Carrollton Half Marathon t-shirt, finisher’s medal and free food and drink tickets for the post-race festivities.
Also, the West Georgia Track Club will award cash prizes to the first, second and third place overall male and female runners, as well as a commemorative gift and plaque. First place male and female in the Masters category will be presented with a commemorative gift and plaque.
Additionally, the top three in each age group and top three teams in the relay categories will receive a commemorative gift. All finishers will be given a finisher’s medal.
Athletes with a disability who are interested in participating in the race should email westgeorgiatrackclub@gmail.com to discuss what accommodations can be made based on the runner’s specific needs.
The start time for the half marathon is 7:15 a.m. and will be held rain or shine.
Race hosts are the West Georgia Track Club and the City of Carrollton.
The presenting sponsor for the 2022 Carrollton Half Marathon is Tanner Health System. Sole Roots Running Co., Ozier Apparel, Century 21 Novus Rettro Group and Superior Mountain Water are also sponsors of the race.
For questions concerning this event, please contact the race director at westgeorgiatrackclub@gmail.com or Erica Studdard, Community Development Director, at 770-830-2000.
