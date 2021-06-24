Carrollton half-marathon returns Sept. 25

The second Carrollton Half Marathon will take place on September 25, 2021, and organizers are inviting runners to register now.
A 2020 follow-up to the hugely successful inaugural event in 2019 was canceled due to the pandemic.
“We are beyond excited that the Carrollton Half Marathon is returning for 2021,” said Tyler Woodard, race director and SoleRoots Running Co. Owner. “After the incredibly tough decision to cancel last year’s race, we wanted to do everything possible to make the 2021 event happen. We have worked diligently to make sure this year’s race will be even bigger and better than the inaugural event. We cannot wait to celebrate this race with the City of Carrollton, The West Georgia Track Club, all those that come to participate, support and especially the volunteers as this event would be impossible without them.”
The Half Marathon’s 13.1-mile course starts at Adamson Square, then takes runners through the city and along the shaded, rolling hills of the GreenBelt. Runners will enjoy music and food at the Amp after crossing the finish line back at Adamson Square.
“We are excited to be the presenting sponsor of such an important event in Carrollton,” said Denise Taylor, senior vice president and chief community health and brand officer for Tanner Health System.
“The Carrollton Half Marathon not only promotes healthy living, it brings our community together,” she said. “The City of Carrollton and the West Georgia Track Club did an excellent job adapting the event to COVID-19 health guidelines. We are grateful to have them as partners as we continue to work together to help Carrollton and west Georgia thrive as healthy, happy communities.”
Individual or relay team registration includes a Carrollton Half Marathon T-shirt, finisher’s medal and free food and drink tickets for the post-race festivities.
The West Georgia Track Club will award cash prizes to the first, second and third place overall male and female runners, who will also receive a commemorative gift and plaque. First place male and female in the Masters category will be presented with a commemorative gift and plaque. The top three in each age group and top three teams in the relay categories will receive a commemorative gift. All finishers will be given a finisher’s medal.
Athletes with a disability interested in participating in the race should email westgeorgiatrackclub@gmail.com to discuss what accommodations can be made based on the runner’s specific needs.
The half marathon’s start time is 7:15 a.m. and will be held rain or shine.
Race hosts are West Georgia Track Club and the City of Carrolton.
The presenting sponsor for the 2021 Carrollton Half Marathon is Tanner Health System. SoleRoots Running Co., Ozier Apparel, Century 21 Novus Rettro Group and Superior Mountain Water are also sponsors of the race.
For questions concerning this event, please contact the race director at westgeorgiatrackclub@gmail.com or Erica Studdard, Community Development Director, at (770) 830-2000.
