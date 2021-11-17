Todd Selders and the UWG men’s golf team announced the signing of two future Wolves today as Caleb Wall and Ethan Kolisz have signed their National Letters of Intent to attend the University of West Georgia.
Both Wall and Kolisz boast impressive high school and junior golf résumés, and Selders is looking forward to having the duo join the team next fall.
“I’m excited about adding both Caleb and Ethan to the men’s team next fall,” said Selders. “They both have excellent games and can make an immediate impact for us.”
Wall is a local product of Carrollton High School, where as a junior he finished third individually in Class AAAAAA. He shot a 66 in the final round of the State Tournament to help the Trojans to a second-place team finish.
Kolisz prepped at Lowndes High School in Valdosta, and helped the Vikings to a sixth-place finish at the AAAAAAA State Championship. As a junior, Kolisz shot 72 at the Viking Invitational to claim low medalist honors.
The duo is set to join the Wolves next fall. West Georgia recently finished up their fall seasons, and are preparing for their spring championship segment in 2022.
