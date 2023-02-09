Girls wrestling throughout the country is one of the fastest-growing sports, and at Carrollton High School, the girls wrestling team has been recognized as a top 40 program in the Country by FloWrestling, USA Wrestling, and the National Wrestling Hall of Fame — the only girls program in the state of Georgia to earn such honors.
Coach Allen Newton came to Carrollton in 2019 with an opportunity to start the girls wrestling program as head coach. Fast forward to today, the program has seen seven total state placers, the top finishes being a three-time state placer, a four-time state placer, a state champion, and a Super 32 placer, which is an honor beyond the state level.
For the first time in Georgia prep sports history, the Georgia High School Association held a state championship tournament for team dual girls wrestling. The program took advantage by defeating the No. 4 seed Woodward Academy, No. 1 seed Chestatee, and Jordan to win the all-classification team dual state championship.
The national recognition for the Lady Trojans has started in the program's first four years. FloWrestling, USA Wrestling, and the National Wrestling Hall of Fame recognized the Lady Trojans as a top-40 program in the country. Currently, the team is the only girls program in the state of Georgia to be recognized and one of just 10 schools in the entire Southeast.
Newton said the team is deserving of this honor.
“I am not surprised because of all the hard work they have put in,” Coach Allen Newton stated regarding the honor. “In the next year, we will be adding a girls USA program and are also looking to add a full girls middle school program as well. Our administration had the foresight to see how important it was to divide the boy and girls programs and we are now beginning to see the fruits of our labors.”
CHS Athletic Director Paul Fitz-Simons noted the program’s rapid growth and accomplishments.
“It has been awesome to see our program five years ago with just two individual wrestlers to now 22 wrestlers and a full team competing at a very high level,” said Fitz-Simons. “I truly believe that the sky is the limit for our girls with Coach Newton at the helm and this recognition is just the beginning of the things to come.”
The Lady Trojans wrestle this Friday beginning at 9 a.m. at the Traditional Sectionals at Upson Lee High School. Competing for the girls will be Gabby Carnes, Lilianna McKinley, Cadence Wilson, Kaitlyn Thomas, Bella Moore, Bailey Moore, Maggie Dudley, Madison Cooley, Amazing Ackey, Johana Mejia, and Hailey Lussier.
