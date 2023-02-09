Carrollton Girls Wrestling Celebration

Carrollton's girls wrestling team has been recognized as a top-40 program in the nation. Pictured: Gabby Carnes wins a region match and is hoisted up by her teammates.

 Submitted Photo

Girls wrestling throughout the country is one of the fastest-growing sports, and at Carrollton High School, the girls wrestling team has been recognized as a top 40 program in the Country by FloWrestling, USA Wrestling, and the National Wrestling Hall of Fame — the only girls program in the state of Georgia to earn such honors.

Coach Allen Newton came to Carrollton in 2019 with an opportunity to start the girls wrestling program as head coach. Fast forward to today, the program has seen seven total state placers, the top finishes being a three-time state placer, a four-time state placer, a state champion, and a Super 32 placer, which is an honor beyond the state level.

