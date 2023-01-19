Carrollton High School’s girls wrestling team will be headed to Buford High School today for the Georgia High School Association girls’ state championship duals.
This marks the inaugural girls’ wrestling state championship in GHSA history.
Carrollton defeated Lumpkin County 66-12 last Friday to advance into the elite eight round and seal this week’s state dual appearance.
Due to the limited number of teams around the state, the girls’ bracket is composed of schools from all classifications. High schools joining Carrollton in the elite eight this year are Campbell, Chestatee, Woodward Academy, Osborne, Gilmer, Jordan, and Greenbrier.
Carrollton, Campbell and Osborne are the only remaining 7A schools going into this final tournament, while Jordan is the smallest school still remaining, as they enter the championship as a 2A school.
The Trojans are slated to face Woodward Academy (6A) to begin their championship tournament appearance. With a win, they would advance to take on the winner of Campbell and Chestatee (4A) in the semi-final round.
Weigh-in at Buford High School is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Friday. There will be a coaches meeting at 1:45, and the quarterfinal round is scheduled to begin 15 minutes later at 2 p.m.
Along with the main winners’ bracket, there will also be a consolation bracket to determine placement below first and second place.
