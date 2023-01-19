CHS Wrestling Katlyn Thomas

Carrollton High School’s girls’ wrestling team will be at state competition today, starting with a contest against Woodward Academy. Pictured is senior wrestler Katlyn Thomas.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

Carrollton High School’s girls wrestling team will be headed to Buford High School today for the Georgia High School Association girls’ state championship duals.

This marks the inaugural girls’ wrestling state championship in GHSA history.

Trending Videos