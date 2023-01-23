History was made in the state of Georgia and the Trojan Nation Friday night when the Carrollton girls wrestling team brought home the first-ever state championship title for team duals.
The Lady Trojans went into the state duals as the fifth seed and faced a fourth-seeded Woodward Academy for the first match-up. The Trojans showed up and showed out, defeating the War Eagles 54-21.
The Trojans battled against Chestatee in the semi-finals. Chestatee was the number one seed and heavily favored to win the tournament, but the Trojans were up to the challenge.
The dual had nine different lead changes, but the Lady Trojans would not be denied their chance at making history.
With two matches left and a one-point lead, Carrollton's Amazing Ackey took the mat and came through in a big way for the Lady Trojans. With a first-period pin by Ackey, she sealed the victory and a spot in the finals for the Trojans. Carrollton forfeited the last match to Chestatee, making the score 41-40.
The final match would be the Area-5 finals rematch with Carrollton taking on Jordan. Initially, it seemed as though Carrollton's historic run might come to an end as Jordan jumped to a 30-12 lead. With seven matches left, things were not looking good for the Trojans — but the ladies weren’t done fighting.
With a pin by Bella Moore, a spark was lit on the Trojan sidelines and the girls went on to win by pin six of the last seven matches. Going into the last match with a six-point lead, the Trojans sent in freshman Hailey Lussier. Hailey pinned her opponent, and the Trojans became the first-ever girls wrestling state champions in the history of Georgia. Carrollton was victorious over Jordan 48-36.
Allen Newton, head coach for the Lady Trojans, said the team’s victory was a group effort.
“We had a different hero in each match,” he said. “Overall, the night was magical for the girls, coaches, parents, and community — it was an amazing experience for everyone involved. The team’s work ethic, love for each other, and desire to compete are like no team I have ever coached before.”
Seniors and captains Katlyn Thomas and Lily Mckinley led the Trojans to victory. Both girls went 2-0 for the night.
Freshman Madison Cooley went 3-0 with two pins and one tech fall; freshman Amazing Ackey went 3-0 with three pins; and freshman Hailey Lussier went 2-1. Sophomore Bailey Moore went 3-0, and sophomore Cadence Wilson went 2-1. Juniors Maggie Dudley and Bella Moore both went 2-1 for the night.
“I am so proud of these girls,” said CHS Athletic Director Paul Fitz-Simons. “They have worked incredibly hard all season long, and this championship win is a reflection of that. The future is extremely bright for this program.”
CHS Principal Ian Lyle echoed Fitz-Simons.
“Winning the first team duals girls wrestling state championship not only for CHS but for the state of Georgia is a huge accomplishment,” said Lyle. “I am proud of the coaches and athletes who worked hard to make this dream a reality.”
