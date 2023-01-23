CHS GIRLS WRESTLING

Carrollton High School's girls' wrestling team won the Georgia High School Association's inaugural girls' state wrestling duals last Friday.

 SUBMITTED BY CALI JONES

History was made in the state of Georgia and the Trojan Nation Friday night when the Carrollton girls wrestling team brought home the first-ever state championship title for team duals.

The Lady Trojans went into the state duals as the fifth seed and faced a fourth-seeded Woodward Academy for the first match-up. The Trojans showed up and showed out, defeating the War Eagles 54-21.

