Casie Spencer

Casie Spencer hit the game-winning jump shot as Carrollton’s girls beat Langston Hughes 45-43.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

Carrollton High School basketball earned two wins on Tuesday night against Langston Hughes, first as the girls hit a game-winning shot to win 45-43, then as the boys came back after being down at halftime to win 55-40.

Girls

