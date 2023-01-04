Carrollton High School basketball earned two wins on Tuesday night against Langston Hughes, first as the girls hit a game-winning shot to win 45-43, then as the boys came back after being down at halftime to win 55-40.
Girls
The game was tied 43-43 with 21.3 seconds left to play. Carrollton was set to inbound the ball following a key turnover caused by the Trojan defense, but they were still a full court away from a basket.
The Trojans quickly got the ball down the court, and with one final pass, junior forward Casie Spencer pulled up in the lane and hit what would be the game-winning jump shot.
“All we needed was the right opportunity,” head coach Shon Thomaston said after the win. “Hats off to [Spencer] for having enough nerve to finish it off.”
Thomaston also acknowledged that the Trojan win was a team effort, and he gave credit to the way his team played defense.
“We lay our hat down on playing really hard man-to-man defense, and I thought we did a good job on making everything difficult for them,” he said.
Another key piece of the win was two late three-pointers by Eghosa Obasuyi. Carrollton found themselves down 43-37 with less than four minutes left after Hughes went on a 13-0 run to start the fourth quarter.
Soon after, Obasuyi pulled up for two consecutive deep three-pointers from the left wing and hit both of them, tying the game at 43. Outside of the game winner, Obasuyi’s two deep three-point shots were Carrollton’s only scores in the fourth.
“Eghosa Obasuyi has been our catalyst on the offensive end, big shot after big shot, and here lately, the other girls have stepped their games up,” Thomaston said. “But the name of our team right now is defense. That’s what’s getting it done for us.”
Boys
The Trojans went into the half down 24-19 against Hughes, a top-ten-ranked team in class 6A. However, defensive adjustments at halftime and double-digit second halves for Caleb Odom and Keshaun Pace led Carrollton to a 15-point win.
After allowing 24 points in the first half, Carrollton allowed just four points in the third quarter and 12 in the fourth.
“It was hard to stay in front. This is a good ball club,” head coach Don Bray said after the game. “They had us outsized, so I said we’ll go zone in the second half just to try to give us a change up and see if they can hit some outside shots,” he said of his halftime adjustments.
On offense, the Trojans had three players in double figures score. Odom led the way with 20, Pace had 14, and O’Brien Watkins scored 10.
It seemed Odom was searching for a dunk all night long, and it took until the fourth quarter to finally convert. Hughes pressed Carrollton in full-court defense and almost came away with a steal, but the Trojans managed to get the ball down the court to Odom who was waiting at his post.
Odom slammed in the basket to give Carrollton a 48-38 lead, and the crowd erupted. Coach Bray simply held out his fist in relief.
“I knew the dunk would give us some more energy,” Bray said. “As soon as we got the dunk, they threw the ball out of bounds, and I knew that type of thing can happen.”
Carrollton went on to add seven points off free throws in the final moments, including a technical on the opposing coach.
After the game, Bray addressed the magnitude of this kind of win for his team.
“That’s a round-three playoff game, really. It’s just a big win for us. I’m just happy for the kids,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.