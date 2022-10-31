As the state continues to see a decrease in gasoline prices, the city of Carrollton does too. The American Automobile Association (AAA) says pump prices are likely to keep falling.
According to a press release from the American Automobile Association (AAA), Georgia gas prices continue to decline. Drivers are not paying an average price of $3.15 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, subject to change overnight. This average price is five cents less than a week ago, three cents less than a month ago and nine cents less than this time last year, per the release.
It now costs $47.25 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying almost $2 less to fill-up at the pump compared to a year ago. The lowest priced gas in Carrollton, according to GasBuddy, is $2.95 per gallon at Murphy’s USA located at 2725 South US-27. There are 10 other gas stations that offer gasoline at rates lower than the state average ranging between $2.99 and $3.14.
“Georgians may not experience price reductions at the grocery store due to inflation but can definitely appreciate savings at the pump,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “As long as demand remains low and there is no uptick in crude oil prices, drivers may continue to see savings at the pump.”
According to AAA, since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by three cents to $3.76, which is subject to change overnight.
There are no gas stations in Carrollton that offer gasoline at rates at the national average or higher. There are not even any Carrollton gas stations offering gas at a price above the state average.
According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand rose slightly from 8.68 million barrels a day to 8.93 million barrels a day and total domestic gasoline stocks decreased from 209.4 million barrels to 207.9 million barrels. Although gasoline demand was up slightly, it is still nearly 400,000 barrels lower than this same time last year.
Fluctuating oil prices and low demand are contributing to the national average moving downward. If demand stays low, as oil prices slide, drivers should see pump prices come down through the week, per EIA.
Drivers can save gas with proper vehicle maintenance to ensure optimal fuel economy, per AAA. They can also combine errands to limit driving time and slow down driving speeds because fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds over 50 miles per hour.
