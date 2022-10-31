As the state continues to see a decrease in gasoline prices, the city of Carrollton does too. The American Automobile Association (AAA) says pump prices are likely to keep falling.

According to a press release from the American Automobile Association (AAA), Georgia gas prices continue to decline. Drivers are not paying an average price of $3.15 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, subject to change overnight. This average price is five cents less than a week ago, three cents less than a month ago and nine cents less than this time last year, per the release.

