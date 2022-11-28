As Georgia continues to see gas price decreases, so does Carrollton.
Georgia gas price average continues to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.04 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, which is subject to change overnight.
Monday’s state average is six cents less than a week ago, 13 cents less than a month ago and is 18 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $45.60 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline, per AAA. Drivers are now paying almost $2 less to fill-up at the pump compared to last month.
The lowest priced gas in Carrollton, according to GasBuddy, is $2.83 per gallon at Marathon located at 813 Bankhead Highway. There are over 20 other gas stations that offer gasoline at rates lower than the state average ranging between $2.83 and $2.99.
“Georgia pump prices are drifting lower as crude oil continues to decline,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “The main reason for the fall is the decline in oil prices. Crude is the single largest factor influencing gas prices, accounting for more than half of what drivers pay at the pump.”
Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 12 cents to $3.55, which is subject to change overnight.
There are no gas stations in Carrollton that offer gasoline at rates at the state or national average or higher, according to GasBuddy.
Although according to AAA, some of the lowest Georgia gas markets are in Catoos-Dade-Walker, Rome and Warner Robins with the average gasoline being approximately $2.95, according to GasBuddy, Carrollton has multiple locations where drivers can buy gasoline for the same price or less.
Drivers can save gas with proper vehicle maintenance to ensure optimal fuel economy, per AAA. They can also combine errands to limit driving time and slow down driving speeds because fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds over 50 miles per hour.
