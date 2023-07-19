The Carrollton Fraternal of Police (FOP) Lodge #35 is hosting the “Fishing for Sergeant Landrum” Benefit Fishing Tournament on August 12, 2023 to support Sergeant Michelle Landrum as she recovers after having suffered a stroke while on duty.
The post shared by the Villa Rica Police Department and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says that Landrum suffered a stroke this past May while she was working at Villa Rica Elementary School as a School Resource Officer. The statement continues by saying that Landrum has made significant strides in her recovery, but she still has a long way to go for her recovery. The event being sponsored by the Carrollton FOP and Marine South is being used as a fundraiser in her name to ease the financial burden of her and her family.
